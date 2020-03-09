A farewell assistant teacher faces rape charges

%MINIFYHTML23bcb62cb99a2ba138b966ba9fca01ca11% %MINIFYHTML23bcb62cb99a2ba138b966ba9fca01ca12%

A teaching assistant fired in Southeast Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton he faces rape charges related to student behavior.

Matthew Parris, 29, of Raynham, is being charged with aggravated legal violation, rape of a child with force and kidnapping of a child, according to WCVB. He was prosecuted on Monday at the Taunton District Court and is being held without bail to await the outcome of a dangerous hearing.

"On Thursday we were notified of a potentially serious and completely inappropriate incident between one of our teaching assistants and several students," said school superintendent Luis Lopes in a statement obtained by the news station. "Given the seriousness of the accusations and the facts gathered by our administrative team, the employment of that individual was immediately terminated in Southeastern. In addition, that person is not allowed on school property and no contact with our students is allowed."

According to reports, a student wrote a note that was given to a school official. He claims that Parris was involved in a relationship with a 15-year-old boy, WCVB reported. Parris allegedly told authorities that he is a "sex addict,quot; and allegedly admitted to having kissed the student.

The judicial records obtained by WHDH indicate that Parris is alleged to have made two female students engage in sexual acts with him, including on school grounds and off campus, and that he threatened them if they did not do what he said.

Parris had worked at the school for approximately 18 months, WCVB reported.