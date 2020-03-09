7-year-old boy beaten by thugs in class – Video from & # 39; Professor & # 39; record! (Graphic)

A 7-year-old from Michigan is going viral on social media, after a video of the second-grade boy who was beaten and beaten by peers in front of an adult is circulating on social media.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images

The incident reportedly occurred within a second grade class at Hull International Academy in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

The video shows the second grade student, whom MTO News will not name, being beaten and kicked by his classmates. And the attack is brutal. The boy was kicked in the private area, then placed in a head wrench, while classmates teased and beat him.

The video seems to be recorded by an adult, since his voice can be heard in the video.

MTO News confirmed that the victim's mother, Carmesha Ellis, watched the video and notified the school. According to her, the adult in the video, whom the "teacher,quot; calls, was placed on paid administrative leave.

MTO News contacted Benton Harbor police for comments. So far, we have not been given an answer. However, local media claim that the police are investigating the matter.

The child's mother gave this appointment to the local press:

If this video had never surfaced, if these second graders had never recorded this, he would have been at school today with the same teacher again.

The 7-year-old father, Dontavious Tyler, gave this appointment to the local press:

He wants to commit suicide after this, and that is not something he wants to hear from his seven-year-old son [He].

International Academy at Hull is a public school located in Benton Harbor, MI. It has 342 students in grades K-2 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 90% of students are NOT proficient in math and 85% are NOT proficient in reading .

The Niche.com website gives the school a D + rating.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images