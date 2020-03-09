7-year-old boy beaten by thugs in class – Video from & # 39; Professor & # 39; record! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
A 7-year-old from Michigan is going viral on social media, after a video of the second-grade boy who was beaten and beaten by peers in front of an adult is circulating on social media.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images

The incident reportedly occurred within a second grade class at Hull International Academy in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

The video shows the second grade student, whom MTO News will not name, being beaten and kicked by his classmates. And the attack is brutal. The boy was kicked in the private area, then placed in a head wrench, while classmates teased and beat him.

