5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Five new cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco were confirmed, bringing the city total to 13 confirmed cases, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed the new cases on Monday. The five patients were quarantined at home and were in good condition, according to the department.

It was said that the five patients had come into contact with another person who has the coronavirus. Additional information about patients is kept confidential to protect their anonymity.

During the weekend, the city issued orders prohibiting large and nonessential meetings at city properties and visitors at Laguna Honda Hospital. The recommendations of social distancing from the city also remain in force.

Most public schools in the city have remained open and have not reported any potential exposure to the virus. However, the San Francisco Unified School District closed Lowell High School on Thursday after authorities learned that a student's relative was being treated for the virus. The school remained closed on Monday.

The Academy of Immaculate Conception, Cristo Rey, and Archbishop Riordan High School also announced closures after people related to each school tested positive for the virus.

ICA Cristo Rey announced that it will be closed until March 20 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, while Archbishop Riordan said it will close on Monday because a student's father tested positive for the virus. The Riordan campus will receive a deep clean during closing.

Local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded residents that they should take precautions against contracting the coronavirus, including washing their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, staying home if they are sick, covering themselves cough and sneeze and avoid contact with other people's hands.

Residents can receive health and safety updates about the coronavirus by visiting sfdph.org or by sending a text message with the message "COVID19SF,quot; at 888-777.

