& # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; Star Destiney Rose regrets starting Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid Beef

During a recent episode of Shahs Of Sunset, Reza Farahan was seen messing with her husband, Adam, after someone mocked that Adam had been playing to undress Jenga at home while Reza was away, and Destiney Rose was the one he brought it. to Pray

While friends tried to find out who spread the rumors, Reza's former best friend, the name of Mercedes Javid was mentioned.

Destiney found herself at the center of the consequences, which ended with Reza and MJ filing lawsuits between them, and during an interview with Up News Info, she says she regrets getting involved.

"I will say that I am sorry for the way you approach the whole situation with Reza and Adam," Destiney told HollywoodLife. "I would like to sit both and have this conversation. If I could go back in time, I would close it immediately," he continued.

Destiney says she couldn't keep it because Reza is a close friend:

"I couldn't keep something inside of me knowing that I love this person so much that he needs to know as soon as possible," Destiney said. "Right now, listen, I love that man." I will always love that man. I have loyalties with that man. You know, when it hurts, it hurts. "