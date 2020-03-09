& # 39; Parasite & # 39; makes history by becoming the UK's highest grossing foreign language film

NEON

With an investment of $ 14.59 million since its premiere on February 7, the film directed by Bong Joon Ho breaks the box office record set by & # 39; The Passion of the Christ & # 39; by Mel Gibson in 2004.



Oscar-winning drama "Parasite"has set a new record as the highest grossing foreign language film in the history of British box office.

The South Korean film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, has so far accumulated $ 14.59 million (£ 11.1 million) since its premiere on February 7, dethroning Mel Gibson& # 39; s "Passion of Christ".

The biblical film, which featured dialogue in Hebrew and Latin, had had the title since 2004, with a gross total of $ 14.56 million (£ 11.08 million).

Parasite distributor officials, Curzon Artificial Eye, announced the news via Twitter after the figures were revealed on Sunday, March 8.

"This weekend we celebrate the fact that the #Parasite, universally acclaimed by Bong Joon Ho, has become the highest grossing foreign language film in the history of the UK box office!"

Artificial Eye Curzon announced the milestones on Twitter.

"Parasite" claimed four Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Director, on the big Hollywood night last month (February), and has raised more than $ 257 million (£ 195.5 million) worldwide to date .