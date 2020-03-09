& # 39; House Party & # 39; It was launched 30 years ago!

There is no doubt that "House Party,quot; is a classic and a basic element in our culture, so the 30th anniversary of the film has an important importance.

Today, 30 years ago, the film, starring Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin (Kid N Play), and directed by Reginald Hudlin, premiered in theaters and would become a classic, as it embodied everything that represented the era of the 90s while helping to merge both hip-hop and cinema.

As many of you know, Kid N Play was already a successful rap duo before the movie was released. However, the success of the film catapulted their careers and placed them in an even bigger market. They would star in the second and third installments of the home party franchise. They also starred in the 1992 film "Class Act,quot;.

In addition to Kid N Play, the film featured a series of other stars that have a legendary status. From Robin Harris to John Witherspoon, Martin Lawrence, Full Force, Tisha Campbell Martin and A.J. Johnson The impact of the film has spread from generation to generation.

Even in the year 2020, it's still great not only to use the unique fashions of this movie, but also to dance. If there is something more memorable about the movie, it should definitely be the dance battle scene where Kid N Play shows his legendary dance moves.

Reginald Hudlin spoke with Black film In an exclusive video about the 30th anniversary of the movie, and when asked about how he feels about the relevance of the movie 30 years later, he said: "That's great. Time is what the story really tells. The fact that it was a success at that time and that the cuts of the dance numbers continue to appear constantly on social networks, only means that it is still relevant for today's youth. It is wonderful. "

Check out some classic scenes from the movie below: