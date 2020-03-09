& # 39; Go ahead & # 39; tops the box office with an unexpected low opening weekend

Walt Disney Images Movie

Becoming one of Pixar's lowest premiere weekends, the $ 40 million gain from the animated film directed by Dan Scanlon on its first weekend is attributed to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Ahead"debuted at the top of the US box office with one of Pixar's lowest weekends.

The animated film raised $ 40 million (£ 30.6 million), with movie experts who reduced unexpectedly low earnings to coronavirus concerns.

"Forward" was also delayed worldwide, collecting $ 28 million (£ 21.4 million) in 47 territories, $ 12 million (£ 9.2 million) below the expected result.

Suspense novel "The invisible man"ranks second in the United States with a second weekend of $ 15.1 million (£ 11.6 million), and Ben Affleckbasketball drama "The way back"debuts at three.

"Sonic the Hedgehog"Y"The call of nature"complete the new first five.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from March 6 to 8, 2020 :

"Ahead"- $ 40.0 million "The invisible man"- $ 15.1 million "The way back"- $ 8.5 million "Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 8.0 million "The call of nature"- $ 7.0 million "Emma"- $ 5.0 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 3.0 million "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 2.1 million "Practical pranksters: the movie"- $ 1.8 million "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising"- $ 1.5 million

Boosie Badazz addresses detention in South Carolina