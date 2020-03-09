& # 39; Clueless & # 39; to get the three-day theatrical return for its 25th anniversary

Paramount pictures

Successful Teen Movie "Clueless"He will return to theaters to celebrate his 25th anniversary this spring.

The classic 1995 film, directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alice Silverstone, returns to 700 cinemas in North America for a three-day race on May 3, 4 and 6.

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have teamed up for the anniversary presentations, which include a special presentation prior to the show that breaks down the iconic jargon of the movie that still lives in American culture.

"Whether you see it for the first time or for the hundredth time, & # 39; Clueless & # 39; remains one of the most fun and charming movies, never losing its satirical bite or its wonderful view of the world as it existed 25 years, "a Fathom The chief event said in a statement. "We couldn't be more delighted to bring it back to the big screen if Cher had asked us to."

Based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel "Emma," the story centers on Silverstone's Cher Horowitz, a rich and beautiful high school student who befriends the new styleless student Tai Frasier (the deceased Brittany murphy) and gives her a makeover, just to make Tai more popular than her.