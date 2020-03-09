& # 39; Bad Girls Club & # 39; Alum Shannade Clermont released from jail

Bad Girls Club star Shannade Clermont is at home after serving several months in prison for fraud.

Beauty shared a video of her emotional reunion with her loved ones.

The Clermont star was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to electronic fraud for stealing debit card information from James Alesi, his "sugar father."

Alesi was found dead in his apartment the day after his "date of prostitution,quot; with Clermont for the overdose of cocaine mixed with fentanyl. She managed to take her card and accumulate $ 20,000 in charges over the next few months before she was caught. She claims that she didn't know he was dead when she left with her card. Shannade said he learned about Alesi's death in the same way as everyone else.

It's not June yet, which means the twin must have come out with good behavior.