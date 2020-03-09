35 dead in collision and bus fire in Ghana | News

Thirty-five people, including women and children, died Monday when two buses collided on a busy road in Ghana.

The accident, which occurred in the East Bono region, near the city of Kintampo, about 430 km (270 miles) from the capital Accra, also left six people in critical condition.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7691240ebe9d8e2627939cadaa5b388b11% %MINIFYHTML7691240ebe9d8e2627939cadaa5b388b12%

"I can confirm that the death toll has risen to 35," the East Bono regional minister, Kofi Amoakohene, told the AFP news agency.

The minister said 27 of the victims were "burned beyond recognition."

"Six of the survivors are in critical condition and are currently being monitored," he said, adding that "one person escaped unharmed."

Police confirmed the number of victims and launched an investigation into the accident.

"What we know from preliminary investigation is that the driver of the largest bus left his lane and collided head-on with the smaller one," Francis Adjei Brobey, of the Kintampo police motorized traffic unit, told local media .

He said the impact of the collision caused a fire that broke through the other vehicle.

Accidents are common on the roads of the West African country due to poor maintenance, non-compliance with traffic regulations and bad roads.

According to reports, an average of six people die daily on the roads of Ghana.

On January 34, people died in a similar crash that involved two buses on a highway in the center of the country.