30 things you didn't know about House Party

%MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac811% %MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac812%

9. -Reginald Hudlin and his brother. Warrington Hudlin, also producer of the film, played the two thieves who were expelled from the house by the dog.

10. Stab, Pee-Wee and Zilla, the thugs who seriously terrorize Kid throughout the film, were played by Paul Anthony, Lou with arched legs Y B-fine from the real life rap team Strength. Formerly known primarily as producers and writers in the music scene, Party in the House He made them famous faces.

%MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac813% %MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac814%

"Man, we had no idea (how big it would be)," Anthony told Vlad Vlad of Vlad TV in 2017. "I remember it was yesterday, I was writing and I received a call from a guy named Reggie Hudlin." Hudlin's friend, Robert Ford, had put them in touch because the bully roles were described in the script as "Muscled Boys and Curled by Jheri as Full Force." Anthony assumed that Hudlin thought of him and B-Fine for his roles as Enforcer # 1 and # 2 in 1985 Krush Groove, about a manager who gets over his head asking for money to finance his groups, which he starred in Blair Underwood (in his first film) and numerous hip-hop and R,amp;B stars playing themselves.

%MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac815% %MINIFYHTML1c07aafd948e7007ee7821f9e1342ac816%

11. Lou, a theater fan since childhood, told DJ Vlad that the script originally had the thugs written "a little simple, a little bland, a bit like no personality." Then, Lou said, he rewrote a scene, including the exchange of names with Zilla, for B-Fine to play Zilla, the one with the torn white shirt, and Lou assumed the role of Pee-Wee. He added Pee-Wee's high-pitched nasal voice and his repeated promise to "kick your f-king aa-ass,quot; and showed it to the Hudlin brothers. "We killed him and Warrington Hudlin looked at us and said: & # 39; Stay! & # 39; … After that, I changed all our f-king scenes there," with the help of his brothers, Lou exclaimed. "They loved everything we did," Anthony assured DJ Vlad.