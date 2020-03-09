$ 21 million in the coronavirus (COVID-19) that money sails through the Minnesota Senate – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The Minnesota Senate voted 64-0 on Monday to allocate $ 21 million to bolster the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, while the House was ready to do the same quickly so that the bill reaches Governor Tim's desk Walz this week.

"They are working in a totally non-partisan way, trying to solve some technical details, but I think they will see it this week," the Democratic governor told reporters shortly before a scheduled Senate debate controlled by Republicans.

The Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Melissa Hortman, said the House could also vote as early as Monday, but those details were still under discussion. She said the crisis is now the top priority of the legislative session.

Walz also said "the probability is high,quot; that Minnesota will need to get more than $ 21 million in discussion on Monday, but said that is what state agencies believe they need for now.

Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, told the Minnesota Public Radio that resources will be used primarily for staffing, the department's public health laboratory and personal protective equipment.

The department has registered two cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, a case of Ramsey County that was confirmed on Friday and a case of Carver County confirmed on Sunday.

