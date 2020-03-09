184 people evaluated to date, 11 COVID-19 cases identified

As the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado increased to 12 on Monday, state health authorities said they have now examined 184 people to detect the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease that is sweeping the world.

%MINIFYHTML9ce55c77f1913797755323fa6a09b2f811% %MINIFYHTML9ce55c77f1913797755323fa6a09b2f812%

In the evaluation process of these patients, the Colorado state laboratory performed a total of 296 tests, because health officials prefer to analyze two samples per patient, although they cannot always do so.

That is still below the state's total capacity to test the new coronavirus. Health officials announced a week ago that they no longer had to rely on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. For initial tests, and now they had the ability to perform up to 160 tests per day.

In a statement on Monday night, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials reiterated that while they can perform so many tests per day, "they must prioritize test samples that meet current criteria."

These criteria include fever or signs of respiratory disease and having had contact with a patient with COVID-19 or having traveled to a place with continuous community spread of the disease.

State health officials are urging Colorado residents who fear being infected to first call their health providers to arrange a visit. If those providers determine that a patient needs to be examined, they will collect samples from the nose and throat to send to the state laboratory.

Colorado currently has 900 coronavirus test kits, and expects 700 more from the CDC, authorities said.

Four new cases

On Monday, the announcement of four new cases was announced, including people living in Denver, Arapahoe, Eagle and Larimer counties, as well as concerns about 13 Australians who visited Aspen and may have been exposed. Other cases were previously reported in Douglas, Summit and El Paso counties.

Tests conducted in Colorado are considered "presumably positive." The state sent them to the CDC for official confirmation. The state health department has not yet received news from the CDC about the tests performed on samples taken last week.

"We expect the CDC to send results of the alleged positive evidence we present in the coming days," spokeswoman Gabi Johnston said in an email.

The test results for another potential case, involving a Denver woman in her 70s, have not been conclusive, which means the state will send the results to the CDC for additional tests, the state health department said.

"As a precaution, CDPHE will treat that individual as a positive case until we receive conclusive results," the department said in a press release.

It is not clear how the woman was exposed to the new coronavirus, and health officials said the case is under investigation.

Waiting for the word

Alli Owen, a resident of Littleton, said he was given a COVID-19 test on Friday after showing symptoms [chest cough and low fever], but has not yet received the test results.

The 29-year-old woman is quarantined according to the recommendations of her doctors. No state or local agency contacted her, Owen said in an email.

"I'm only worried about what this means as the virus continues to spread," he said. "This is just the beginning. We don't seem to be adequately prepared to handle an influx of evidence. And to properly contain, we need to be able to evaluate everyone."

When asked about a possible delay in the analysis of the samples, Johnston said in an email: "The samples are being tested and notified within 24 hours, provided all required information is provided at the time of shipment. ". Lack of information will delay the results. "

In Aspen, local health officials were taking samples of 13 people experiencing "fairly mild,quot; symptoms of the new coronavirus. The individuals had contact with a woman who tested positive for the virus after returning to Australia.

The individuals, who are isolated, are all Australians and visit the mountain village, said Karen Koenemann, director of public health for Pitkin County.

Emergency operations

In Denver, the mayor ordered a partial opening of the city's emergency operations center on Monday, as at least eight residents are in quarantine after having contact with a positive Denverite.

Later in the day, when the state Department of Public Health and Environment announced new cases, authorities initially said that a 30-year-old Denver woman who had contracted COVID-19 had no known contact with an infected person or recent history. Travel.

However, the agency issued a correction on Monday night saying the woman recently traveled to the US. UU.

In Larimer County, a woman in her 50s with COVID-19 has been diagnosed with pneumonia. It is not clear how the woman, who lives in Johnstown, contracted the coronavirus.

In Eagle County, the new case announced on Monday involves a resident in his 70s. The woman has no known contact with an infected person, but recently traveled within the United States, according to the press release.

And on Monday night, health officials announced a fourth case: a woman in her 30s who lives in Arapahoe County. No additional details were published.

Local authorities also released more details about one of Douglas County's patients, saying he visited the Castle Rock Department of Motor Vehicles, at 301 Wilcox St., on March 3. She visited between noon and 3 p.m.

Also on Monday, the State Insurance Division, under the orders of Governor Jared Polis, asked insurers to waive costs, such as co-payments or deductibles, when patients seeking COVID-19 test visit a medical office, a urgent care center or an emergency room within the network.

If an in-network provider cannot test, insurers must cover an out-of-network doctor, according to the press release.

"Our administration is taking rapid measures to ensure that Colorado residents can get tested for COVID-19 without financial fear," Polis said in a statement. "This important step will help ensure that cost barriers do not get in the way of people who are tested."

The department is also ordering insurers to cover the single early refills of any prescription so that people have access to them if they decide to limit contact with others, according to the statement.

Sign up for the biweekly newsletter to receive health news directly in your inbox.