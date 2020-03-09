12 days on the most famous highway of all: the Silk Road

The sky over Tajikistan was a deep deoxygenated blue as we accelerated through the desolate mountainous landscape of eastern Pamir. For days we had been driving one of the most treacherous roads in the world, the Pamir Highway, which winds through the highlands of Tajikistan before turning north towards Kyrgyzstan along the border with China. We had just crossed the highest pass so far: almost 15,000 feet above sea level overlooking the Hindu Kush. Now the road stretched, empty and endless, over a glacier and monochromatic terrain of ridges, gorges and craters.
"On a clear day, you can see 7,000 mountains from here," said Omurbek Satarov, our 38-year-old Pamiri driver, pointing towards the Himalayas. He noted places of intrigue: the site of what was once a clandestine Soviet biological laboratory; a mountain with gold deposits that the Tajik government recently exchanged in a "secret agreement,quot; with China; a checkpoint of the Russian Empire next to the cliff built in 1912 and held together with a clay paste and camel skin; a flock of sheep with spiral horns running down a rock.
The sheep are called Marco Polos, named for the Venetian explorer who passed through here when he was part of the ancient Silk Road, a vast network of trade routes that extends from China to the Mediterranean, extending not only silk and other goods , but also art, technologies, ideas and belief systems throughout the world.
Omurbek pointed to another checkpoint, built, he said, on the site of a common grave in Basmachis, anti-Bolshevik Muslim guerrillas who rebelled against Soviet rule in the early twentieth century.
"They say he is haunted," he said from behind the enveloping sunglasses. "Border guards see ghosts there, poltergeist." He knew it because his father, uncles and grandfather had been Soviet border guards. He himself had been an anti-narcotics officer chasing drug dealers carrying Afghan opium and heroin to Moscow, where he redistributed: a newer and more pernicious East-West trade network.
"It was not a pleasant job," said Omurbek, who now works in the expanding tourism sector of Tajikistan.
My husband, Roham, and I were at the point of two thirds of a trip I had been dreaming of for years: following a section of the Silk Road through the Central Asian countries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, A part of the world that for centuries was a cradle of civilization, the holy grail of empire builders from Alexander the Great to Genghis Khan, but that, until recently, has been difficult, if not impossible, for Westerners.
For generations, Buddhist and Zoroastrian temples in the region, ornate mosques and madrasas, ancient bazaars and impressive natural landscapes were hidden behind the Iron Curtain, then enveloped by dictatorship, poverty, social turmoil and war. .
But in recent years, the situation has changed as the relative economic and political stability is established in the region. The death in 2016 of the brutal dictator and ruler of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has led to a reform and a tentative thaw: the "Spring of Uzbekistan,quot;.
Tajikistan has undergone a remarkable reconstruction since the end of 1997 of its devastating six-year civil war, and the riots and riots that ravaged Kyrgyzstan a decade ago are fading into the rear view. Borders are opening and visa restrictions are being lifted: as of 2018, citizens of more than 100 countries, including the United States, can travel without a visa through Uzbekistan for up to five days, and A new electronic visa system makes longer stays relatively easy.
Regional transport has improved, in part due to the controversial Billion Dollar Belt and Highway Initiative in China, also known as the New Silk Road, a colossal infrastructure project that extends from East Asia to Europe that aims to expand China's political and economic influence and that criticizes The concern could lead to a debt crisis throughout the region. Only the strictly controlled police state of Turkmenistan remains closed.
The journey begins
Without going through the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, we begin the journey in the ancient and holy city of Bukhara. Only surpassed by Baghdad as an intellectual star of the Islamic world, Bukhara was a center of commerce, studies, religion and culture that goes back millennia. It was where the great Persian poets Ferdowsi and Rudaki composed their most important works, and where Avicenna, the so-called father of modern medicine, wrote the treaties that would print centuries of scientists and philosophers from Cairo to Brussels.
The trip from Berlin had not been easy, but two days of low-cost air travel were forgotten at the time we left at dawn to the 17th-century Lyabi-Hauz square. Two madrasas of blue tiles flanked a vast stone reservoir, along with a Sufi cloister and a tea house, all of which was empty and covered in fog, in silence, except for the bird screeching in the mulberry trees.
We slept a few hours in Lyabi House Hotel, one of several bed and breakfast in Bukhara located in houses of Jewish merchants of the nineteenth century, and then headed to the religious complex Po-i-Kalon, the architectural highlight of the city. Located south of the ancient citadel of the Ark, Po-i-Kalon includes the exquisite 12th-century Kalon minaret, one of the only two buildings in the city saved by Genghis Khan. For centuries, convicted criminals were thrown from the top, which led to the nickname of the minaret: the Death Tower. Some believe that the ornate diamond pattern of their kiln brick is the inspiration, through Marco Polo, for the Doge's Palace in San Marco square in Venice.
In a kind of trance, we walked through the labyrinth of mosques with blue domes, patios with mosaic mosaics and old caravanserais (essentially inns where travelers could rest with their animals), all linked together by ancient arcades only partially contaminated by development Tacky tourist. Between two vaulted bazaars, where locals now manufacture handicrafts of varying quality and authenticity, we visit the Maghok-i-Attar, the oldest mosque in Central Asia and a palimpsest of Bukharan's religious history: a 16th-century reconstruction of a mosque from the ninth century built on top of the remains of a temple of Zoroastrian fire of the fifth century, which was built on a previous Buddhist temple.
Then we went to the 350-year-old Bozori Kord Hammam to be seen, rubbed, massaged and rubbed with honey and ginger several members of the Iranian-Uzbek family that now owns it.
At dusk we had a table on the terrace of a restaurant called Minzifa, overlooking the domes and roofs bleached by the sun of Bukhara. There we made our way through the best successes of Central Asian cuisine, which was shaped by various culinary cultures, from East Asia to the steppe of Mongolia and the Persian Gulf.
A salad of Chinese cabbage, cucumber, onion and beef in a chili dressing with sesame and soybeans was followed by plov or pilaf rice, the Central Asian staple with Persian influence that probably originated in the culinary methods of the age Islamic gold, pollinating national rice. Spanish paella dishes with Indian biryani. The rice is browned with meat, usually lamb or lamb, then cooked in a cauldron called kazan with onion, garlic and carrots, and seasoned with cumin, coriander, barberry or raisins, marigold and pepper. The Minzifa version was delicate and tasty, an ideal introduction to the skewer of well-charred lamb and veal, washed down with the ubiquitous green tea of Central Asia.
As for the food, the trip would go downhill from there. While it is possible to find good and even excellent versions of plov, the East Asian-style dumpling called manty and other dishes, I had to agree with the saying that Central Asia is not visited for food.
The treasures of Samarkand
We leave early the next day on the elegant high-speed train line that has drastically reduced travel times in the country, running, starting in 2018, from Tashkent to the city of the Khiva Silk Road in the west. The cotton fields passed in the blue of the morning until we finally reached Samarkand, a city as old as Rome or Babylon, whose architectural wealth exceeds even those of Bukhara, many of them built by Tamerlane, the Turkish-Mongolian conqueror of the end of the Middle Ages that made it its capital.
At the Ulugbek Observatory, one of the first and best in human history, we contemplate a trench in the remaining quadrant of the great meridian arc that allowed the first astronomers to measure time and celestial objects with impressive precision.
From Registan, the old central square of Samarkand with its triptych of madrasas, we walk to the old Jewish quarter, which feels forgotten, and then we go to the necropolis of Shah-i-Zinda, a vast maze of mausoleums with blue tiles and honeycomb vaults where pilgrims and tourists roam in astonished silence between the mosaic and majolica.
The sites were extraordinary, but even more than Bukhara, Samarkand suffers from an excessive development of its tourist attractions. Shah-i-Zinda was aggressively restored in 2005, and aggressive souvenir sellers now obstruct the beautiful and holy madrasas of Registan.
It is an issue that has been at the forefront in Uzbekistan, particularly after the demolition of a section of medieval residential buildings 1.2 miles long in the city of Shakhrisyabz, in southeastern Russia. It almost led to the revocation of its UNESCO status. It remains to be seen if the correct lessons were learned.
The next morning, we take a taxi from Samarkand and enter the lush Zerafshan Valley, passing cotton and wheat farms and fields of red poppies like blood, until we reach the border with Tajikistan. There we walked through a fenced border area surrounded by sun-stained billboards by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kadirov's successor, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, triumphantly shaking hands. It is one of several Uzbek-Tajik crossings that have reopened in recent years, as part of a decrease in tensions between the two countries that followed Kadirov's death.
In Tajikistan, fresh, hot springs and ruins.
On the Tajik side, we took a ride with one of the stocky drivers who ran to our business and headed to Penjikent, an ancient city beyond the border. After stopping to look at the Neolithic ruins on the outskirts, we head to the Rudaki Museum, which is dedicated to the great Persian poet, but is best known for its phenomenal Sogdian frescoes of the eighth century that represent the life of the court and epic scenes Persian literature
We marvel at the frescoes, evidence of the great wealth and sophistication of the Sogdians, the main caravan traders from Central Asia from the 5th to the 8th centuries, who played an important role in bringing Buddhism to China and silk to Europe. I was so immersed in a historical reverie that I barely realized that I had entered a room full of rotten and taxidermized animals, deformed into grotesque expressions of agony and terror. But at this point, we were used to such surprises.
The truth is that to enjoy this type of trip through Central Asia, you will have to be reasonably friendly with the strange and unexpected, with greasy meat dishes, desolate and frequent toilets and abject, often hilarious incidents. , transactional chaos.
During our 12-day trip, we were involved in several road crises, spent countless hours searching for functional ATMs in the company of a group of "helpful,quot; stores, and once we were cornered in a border area. a man in a military uniform with his mouth full of gold teeth, insisting that we get into his car because the other drivers "are not normal." One morning we woke up with a taxi driver knocking on the door of our hotel room insisting on taking us to another city, and once, in a banquet-style restaurant, we were served a glistening chalice of mayonnaise.
And yet, we also ride horses at dawn through mountainous pastures of icy wildflowers, we saw caravans of Afghan camels crossing the Wakhan Corridor in a snowstorm and we bathed in sulfur springs in the mountain air, laughing with The locals. It was difficult, chaotic and exhausting, and it was certainly one of the most memorable trips of my life.
From Penjikent we continue to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to explore its wide boulevards and Soviet monuments, which have suffered a dramatic beautification since a new mayor came to power, Rustam Emomali, son of President Emomali Rahmon. The old Emomali has led the country for 26 years, stabilizing it, but with increasing authoritarianism. Your son is expected to be the next president.
However, there are other forces at stake, from East and West. Tajik teenagers in Nikes and Adidas crowded the streets of Dushanbe, and on our way to have beers on the large terrace of the Persian-style tea house Chaykhona Rokhat of the Soviet era, we passed a crowd gathered around an improvised stage, holding phones smart under a banner that read: "Huawei Tajikistan Selfie Show,quot;.
In the morning we met a driver from a company called Roof of the World, the nickname for the area known as Upper Asia, including the Pamir, the Himalayas and Tibet, and a 29-year-old Russian coal adventurer who had been found on a message board that seeks to share the cost of $ 1,200 from a driver from Dushanbe to Osh. It is usually a six-day trip; We decided to do it in four, which meant arriving the first day in the mountainous city of Khorog, a 16-hour trip.
It should have been exhausting, but it was mostly wonderful. The outskirts of Dushanbe gave way to undulating bluish-green views and the fantastic aquatic terrain of the Norak reservoir, an important source of hydroelectric power. The shadows of the clouds passed over the cliff villages that shone in the afternoon light as the chimneys spit smoke.
Finally we arrived at the Panj River, separating Tajikistan and Afghanistan, which we would continue for the next two days, seeing both the rural north without problems of Afghanistan on the other side of the river as we did with Tajikistan.
We stopped at the hot springs and walked to the ruins of the Buddhist and Zoroastrian temples and fortresses that once formed a network along the Silk Road. At night we stopped to eat and sleep along the chain of family houses that connects the region today. Each mountain town has a few, where Pamiris hospitals offer visitors a hot meal and a bed or a place on the floor.
In the mountains
As we climbed more and more in the eastern Pamir, its remote distance closed around us. Large gorges and rocky faces stretched across the horizon, interspersed with veins of green and agricultural plots worked by farmers using traditional methods that languished during the Soviet era, when goods were largely imported.
When the Soviet Union collapsed, no place was more affected than the Pamir, the poorest and most isolated region of the poorest country in the former Eastern Bloc. The Pamiri took the losing rebel side in the war, leaving them doubly decimated. However, in the last decade, they have seen a remarkable recovery, partly due to foreign assistance, largely since the founding of the Swiss Aga Khan, a spiritual leader of the Pamiri population.
But tourism is also making a big difference, explained Ruzadorova Bakhten, a beautiful 48-year-old family-owned owner and wife of a yak pastor, while serving us a fountain filled with fried fish in the remote town of Bulunkul. “Every year there are more and more visitors. This makes us very happy, not only because they spend money, "he said," but because sometimes they come and help in other ways. "
Last year, he said, an American who first came as a tourist returned to install a new weather-resistant roof at the school, of which Ruzadorova is also the principal. After lunch, she accompanied us through the school, heated with rudimentary ovens and plastered with detachable posters in Russian, Pamiri, Tajik and English, and then through the rest of the village, which is located on a vast plateau devastated by The wind surrounded by snowy mountains. mountains
"It's beautiful here," my husband said in Farsi to some local men who were repairing solar panels donated by a German N.G.O. "Oh yes, how beautiful!" replied one of the men with such acute sarcasm that he broke the language barrier when the children rode rusty bicycles in the form of eights around houses built with mud and yak dung.
That afternoon, we moved further up the eastern Pamir, stopping to admire the bright freshwater lakes of Yashil Kul and Bulunkul. In the city of Murgab, in Pamir, 12,000 feet above sea level, we find Omurbek, who had the right documents to take us to Kyrgyzstan.
The unit was climate discordant to say the least. In just over an hour, the snow-white peaks of the Taldik Pass gave way to the wavy green of the Kyrgyz Alay Valley. Cows and horses grazed on the hills and occasionally roamed the road.
The green became even greener when we descended to the Fergana Valley, the exuberant ancient corridor between the Greek, Chinese, Bactrian and partisan civilizations, finally arriving at the city of Osh, on the Silk Road. We were too early in the season to visit the extraordinary high mountain pastures, or jailoos, of Son-Kol, Kochkor or Karakol, so after one night we left an hour outside the village towards the Kyrgyzstan-Ata National Park. There, we stayed in a yurt on top of a hill near the house of a pastor and his family.
We spent our last days in Central Asia riding horses through dense juniper forests and mountains, learning the Kyrgyz driving style, which is often left unattended to ride in the desert. The brambles scratched my legs, and I was so sore that it was difficult for me to walk. There was nothing to eat except plov and one-day manty, and a late spring snow hit the yurt, dripping to the sides, leaving much of our soaked bedding. We woke up shivering under the blankets, looking through the center of the yurt to the pale spring sky. It was tortuous. We hope it never ends.
Charly Wilder is a Berlin-based writer and frequent contributor to the Travel section.
