12 days on the most famous highway of all: the Silk Road

The sky over Tajikistan was a deep deoxygenated blue as we accelerated through the desolate mountainous landscape of eastern Pamir. For days we had been driving one of the most treacherous roads in the world, the Pamir Highway, which winds through the highlands of Tajikistan before turning north towards Kyrgyzstan along the border with China. We had just crossed the highest pass so far: almost 15,000 feet above sea level overlooking the Hindu Kush. Now the road stretched, empty and endless, over a glacier and monochromatic terrain of ridges, gorges and craters.

"On a clear day, you can see 7,000 mountains from here," said Omurbek Satarov, our 38-year-old Pamiri driver, pointing towards the Himalayas. He noted places of intrigue: the site of what was once a clandestine Soviet biological laboratory; a mountain with gold deposits that the Tajik government recently exchanged in a "secret agreement,quot; with China; a checkpoint of the Russian Empire next to the cliff built in 1912 and held together with a clay paste and camel skin; a flock of sheep with spiral horns running down a rock.

The sheep are called Marco Polos, named for the Venetian explorer who passed through here when he was part of the ancient Silk Road, a vast network of trade routes that extends from China to the Mediterranean, extending not only silk and other goods , but also art, technologies, ideas and belief systems throughout the world.

Omurbek pointed to another checkpoint, built, he said, on the site of a common grave in Basmachis, anti-Bolshevik Muslim guerrillas who rebelled against Soviet rule in the early twentieth century.