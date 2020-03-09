1 parent of students attending Shakopee school exposed to coronavirus, in voluntary quarantine – Up News Info

According to Shakopee Public Schools, one of the parents of students who attend Eagle Creek Elementary School and are enrolled in the Early Childhood Family Education program one day a week, has been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was believed that the father was very close to an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. The father is in voluntary quarantine for 14 days with the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health. During this time, parents will be monitored for any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

Shakopee Public Schools are in contact with parents and will continue to monitor the situation. They say that if the father develops a fever, then the father's children should stay at home and not go to school.

More information about the coronavirus is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. If you have additional questions about the situation in Minnesota, you can contact the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-5414.