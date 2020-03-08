Zaya Wade makes her first appearance on the red carpet at the Truth Awards – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The daughter of the retired NBA star, Dwyane Wade, Zaya walked her first red carpet on Saturday night since the family announced that she identifies as transgender.

They were in the sixth annual installment of the Truth Awards in Los Angeles.

The stepmother of the 12-year-old girl, actress Gabrielle Union, was also with the couple.

In a support post on Instagram, Wade said Zaya's family "could not have been more proud,quot;.

"Everyone allows him to come back, his name is Zaya Wade!" he wrote. "Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions she was asked." It has become one of the young faces and voices of the LGBTQ + community. "

The Truth Awards aim to honor the contributions of the black LGBTQ + community and its allies. It also provides funds for educational scholarships for youth in the LGBTQ + community.