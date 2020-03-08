Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

China's cases fall when Italy blocks millions amid an increase

The various phases of an epidemic seem to move west this weekend: China's cases fell dramatically; Italy imposed an unprecedented blockade in peacetime that affected 16 million people as their cases and deaths skyrocketed; and the number of cases in the USA. UU. increased to 450, and that is before the tests are widely available.

The cases of Italy have almost tripled from about 2,500 infections last Wednesday to more than 7,300 on Sunday, and the deaths increased to more than 360. In the region of Lombardy in Italy, which has been closed, classes, conferences and even Funerals are prohibited, and people are required to maintain a distance of one meter from each other.

The closure of the economic power of Italy could be a test for the West: can the harsh measures of China, which says it is a success, work in a fiercely protective place of personal freedoms?

Californians are nervous when a cruise crisis begins on their coast on Monday. After 21 people on board tested positive, the Great Princess, part of the same company that runs the Diamond Princess, must allow passengers to disembark at the Port of Oakland, to be hospitalized if necessary and in quarantine if not.