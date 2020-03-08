Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

China's cases fall when Italy blocks millions amid an increase
The various phases of an epidemic seem to move west this weekend: China's cases fell dramatically; Italy imposed an unprecedented blockade in peacetime that affected 16 million people as their cases and deaths skyrocketed; and the number of cases in the USA. UU. increased to 450, and that is before the tests are widely available.
The cases of Italy have almost tripled from about 2,500 infections last Wednesday to more than 7,300 on Sunday, and the deaths increased to more than 360. In the region of Lombardy in Italy, which has been closed, classes, conferences and even Funerals are prohibited, and people are required to maintain a distance of one meter from each other.
The closure of the economic power of Italy could be a test for the West: can the harsh measures of China, which says it is a success, work in a fiercely protective place of personal freedoms?
Californians are nervous when a cruise crisis begins on their coast on Monday. After 21 people on board tested positive, the Great Princess, part of the same company that runs the Diamond Princess, must allow passengers to disembark at the Port of Oakland, to be hospitalized if necessary and in quarantine if not.
Elsewhere:
-
In China, 10 people died and dozens remain trapped after a hotel used as a quarantine building collapsed. The owner is in police custody.
-
NY declared a state of emergency, as the number of state cases increased to 105 on Sunday from 89 on Saturday. Oregon, with only 14 cases, did the same on Sunday.
-
In I ranWhere dozens of senior officials are ill, a senior advisor to the supreme leader and a member of Parliament died after contracting the virus.
-
Saudi Arabia It is canceling all classes in schools, universities and technical institutes, and has cut off access to Shia Muslim villages and villages in the east of the kingdom in an attempt to contain an outbreak there.
If you have 13 minutes, it's worth it
How to live in the stone age
"When the end comes, some will not be waiting in a bunker for a savior," writes our reporter Nellie Bowles. "They will leave the desert with confidence, ready to hunt and kill a deer, tan their skin and sleep easily in a handmade shelter."
In rural Washington, hours from a coronavirus hot spot, Nellie found a woman, above, who He has been teaching people to live in nature. The idea has acquired a new meaning with the perspective of a world affected by a pandemic.
Coronavirus by numbers
The coronavirus outbreak can be difficult to follow, especially the statistics. Adam Kucharski, who studies the mathematics behind the outbreaks of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, recently He talked to The Times about how people should see the data.
A sign Mr. Kucharski looks for is when the first case in an area is a death: "That suggests that he already had a lot of community transmission," he said.
"Suppose the mortality rate for cases is around 1 percent, which is plausible," he continued. "If you have a death, then that person probably got sick about three weeks ago. That means he probably had about 100 cases three weeks ago, actually."
"In the next three weeks, that number could well have doubled, then doubled and then doubled again," he added. "So you're currently seeing 500 cases, maybe 1,000 cases."
When considering the mortality rate, Mr. Kucharski suggested that people pay attention to the level of variable risk for different age groups, particularly people between 70 and 80 years.
"Above all, we are seeing that perhaps 1 percent of symptomatic cases are fatal at all ages," he said. "What is also important is that 1 percent is not evenly distributed. In the younger groups, we are perhaps talking about 0.1 percent, which means that when you enter the older groups, you are possibly talking about 5 percent, 10 percent of cases are fatal. "
