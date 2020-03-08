XFL Calendar Week 5: What games are today? TV channels, schedules, scores

Follow along with the action of Week 5 of XFL with our live updates.

%MINIFYHTMLe927be3156eda3840ce85f5f7fbabc3b11% %MINIFYHTMLe927be3156eda3840ce85f5f7fbabc3b12%

The XFL advances until the middle of the regular season with a list of games from Week 5.

Saturday's playlist: Dragons at Roughnecks, Guardians at Renegades, will resume normally. But Sunday's list of games: Battlehawks in Defenders, Vipers at Wildcats, will change things from the side of the calendar. Last week it had a late start, but this week the XFL is really primetime at 9 p.m. Start of the ET between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

We'll see how the late start affects the XFL ratings. The ratings fell again in week 4, but not so much compared to week 3. The ratings in week 3 averaged 1,625 million, while week 4 fell to 1.37 million. The lowest game in Week 4 was the fourth game, which aired at 7 pm, with only 1.0 million tunings. With an even later start this week, we can probably expect that number to drop once again, as many people are preparing to go to bed or watching other primetime programs at that time.

Still, we have some exciting games this week in the XFL. On Saturday we will see if the Dragons, who used B.J. Daniels last week, can overthrow the undefeated Roughnecks. We will also see if the Guardians can take advantage of their victory against a Forsaken offense without Landry Jones.

On Sunday, the BattleHawks will prove how good they are against the Defenders, who have a 2-0 record when they play in DC. Then, to close things, we have a Vipers team that won its first victory last week looking to build that victory against A confusing team of wildcats.

For betting odds and predictions, you can read my early week advances.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | Uniforms

XFL Calendar Week 5: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule for week 5 of the XFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday, March 7

Results Houston Roughnecks 32, Seattle Dragons 23 New York Guardians 30, Dallas Forsaken 12

Sunday March 8

Game Date Time TV BattleHawks in Defenders 3/8 3 p.m. ET FS1 Vipers in wildcats 3/8 9 p.m. ET ESPN

How to watch XFL games on Saturday

We show you how to catch every game on Saturday. All schedules are EST.

Dragons in Roughnecks

Kick off: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

The Dragons are sitting at 1-3 at the bottom of the West division, while at the top are the 4-0 Roughnecks. Houston has been dominant on the offensive, scoring 16 touchdowns (the second closest is 12). Meanwhile, the Dragons have struggled to find their base on the offensive, needing to switch from quarterbacks in Week 4 of Brandon Silvers to B.J. Daniels. The offense looked better with Daniels in QB, but coach Jim Zorn has not yet named a starter. At least, you'll know you'll see an exciting offensive by favorite MVP P.J. Walker

Guardians in Forsaken

Kick off: 5 pm.

5 pm. TV: FOX

FOX Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

The Guardians were falling apart, but somehow they managed to win in Week 4 with their third-quarter quarterback Luis Pérez. We would expect Perez to start over, but New York will not appoint a starting quarterback before the showdown. The Guardians have scored the least amount of touchdowns on offense (5), but have also allowed the second least amount of touchdowns on defense (8). They will face the Forsaken, who will be without starting quarterback Landry Jones. Dallas is 2-2 this season, but it hasn't been too impressive to watch. Dallas actually has 0-2 at home this season, so the home advantage may not exist in this game.

How to watch XFL games on Sunday

We show you how to catch every game on Sunday. All schedules are EST.

BattleHawks in Defenders

Kick off: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. TV: FS1

FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

The Roughnecks (4-0) are the only team that defeated the BattleHawks (3-1), and it was a close game. Quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu has been fun to watch, as he is the second in the league in aerial yards and the fifth in yards on the ground. But Ta & # 39; amu and the BattleHawks offense is not the only good thing about this team. His defense has allowed the least amount of opposing touchdowns (7) in the league. They will face the Defender, who has had the strangest season possible. They seemed dominant from the beginning, with a laundering victory in Week 2, only to be blocked themselves in Week 4. D.C. It is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road, so maybe a return to D.C. On paper, this should be the most exciting showdown of the week.

Vipers in wildcats

Kick off: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

The Vipers won their first victory in week 4 by unleashing a brutal hurried attack. Two Tampa Bay runners ran more than 100 yards in Week 4, the first time we see him in the XFL all season. They will try to take their new offensive in the round against a Wildcats team that won the second highest number of touchdowns (12) in the XFL. But as I mentioned in my prediction column, the Wildcats have been terrible against the race, yielding an average of 131 yards per game. Expect Los Angeles to fight to stop the hasty Tampa Bay attack.