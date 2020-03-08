Wyoming considers the massive purchase of land and mining rights from an oil company

Wyoming is weighing a massive purchase of land and mineral rights that could give it a piece of Colorado, actually, a lot of small pieces, along with a large straw to dive into the state's oil and gas reserves.

And legal experts say Colorado probably can't do much to prevent that from happening. Welcome to a different type of border warfare, one that is not about the annual football rivalry between Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming.

Wyoming is seriously considering what a legislator described there as the largest government purchase of land the country has seen since Russia sold Alaska to the United States in 1867, according to reports by WyoFile and other media outlets.

The purchase involves 1 million acres of land and 4 million acres of mining rights now owned by Occidental Petroleum, which has had them in the market since October. Occidental has not said what the purchase price would be, but it would be hundreds of millions of dollars.

"It is unusual for one state to buy mineral resources at all, and that they would buy these resources in another state," said Mark Squillace, an expert in natural resource law at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Occidental Petroleum, Colorado's largest oil and gas producer, needs to raise cash and pay off the debt it assumed as part of its $ 57 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, which ended in August.

The United States government granted land and associated mining rights that extended through southern Wyoming to the Union Pacific Railroad in the early 1860s. Over time, those shares ended with the Union Pacific Resources Group, then Anadarko Petroleum and then Occidental.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wants the state to intensify as a buyer, using state funds, a move that, according to him, provides better control over how the land develops, as well as a source of state revenue, which has had the forecast to store billions in reserves generated by its mineral holdings.

Most of the assets for sale are in Wyoming. But a portion of the land that is sold, less than 1,000 acres and a larger portion of mineral rights, is spilled in Colorado. Larimer County is home to about 140,000 of those mineral acres, followed by Weld County with 50,000 acres of minerals, and Logan and Sedgwick with less than 10,000 acres each.

"As Wyoming moves forward and continues to analyze this opportunity, we would consider including Colorado properties, which are almost all acres of minerals and not surface," said Michael Pearlman, spokesman for Governor Gordon.

Wyoming will need to do its due diligence and obtain an external assessment of the value of the minerals in question before deciding whether to make a purchase, Pearlman emphasized. You must establish a price and terms and obtain political approval. A deal is far from being made.

"Since this process has not yet begun, it is premature to speculate what Wyoming would do with Colorado assets. All options for Colorado land and rights remain on the table," he said.

An unexplored legal territory

Although states regularly purchase water rights located in other states, owning mineral rights and land plots is not as common. What should Colorado do if Wyoming, Utah or New Mexico want to own a part of the state? It is not a question that arises frequently.

"If I were the state, I would like to be sure that Wyoming had agreed to comply with all state laws and regulations and comply with all royalty and compensation taxes," said Squillace.

Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer said it is unlikely that state or county governments can prevent Wyoming from making a purchase. And Colorado law prohibits governments here from making purchases without express public use.

Thornton bought farms in Weld County and Larimer County to obtain water rights to supply its growing population. That didn't sit well in those counties, but Thornton could show a public need.

Preserving Colorado's pride would probably not qualify under state law as a public use. In the end, Kirkmeyer adds that mineral rights and minerals themselves are private property rights.

"We don't put ourselves in the middle of people who sell their private property rights," he said. "But regarding the payment of taxes, we would be absolutely involved."

Weld County would like to make sure Wyoming paid all the property, compensation and income taxes it owed, up to the last penny.

"Our concerns are more financial," he said.

Larimer County Attorney Jeannine S. Haag did not answer calls to discuss the matter and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was reluctant to offer a legal opinion until further investigation into the matter.

"It is a complicated issue that would require more time for review and analysis," said Lawrence Pacheco, spokesman for the Attorney General's office. "So we can't comment right now."

Devin Watkins, a lawyer for the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., said that any purchase made by one land state in another raises a number of legal questions.

A key demand that Colorado must make of Wyoming is that it delivers sovereign immunity and accepts to be treated as a private entity operating in the state. When Wyoming was on the other side of the question in a recent transaction where the Navajo tribe wanted to buy coal leases in the state, Wyoming asked for that, Squillace said.

"They were going to block sales unless the tribal corporation renounced its sovereign immunity. That could be a similar problem with Colorado and Wyoming," he said.

Struggles for land and borders were more common when territories were pushed to become states and define themselves. In the mid-1830s, Michigan and Ohio almost hit militarily on a strip of land in dispute in what became known as the Toledo War. Congress had to intervene to resolve the dispute.

A case of the Supreme Court decided in 1924 is often cited when the question arises of states that own land outside their borders. The state of Georgia bought land in Tennessee as part of the construction of a railway line between Atlanta and Chattanooga.

Georgia owned a railway station in Chattanooga that occupied top-notch real estate. Years after the construction of the railroad, Chattanooga officials decided that they needed that land to improve the street network and moved to seize that little piece of Georgia through an eminent domain. Georgia shouted badly, arguing that she had sovereign immunity.

But the Supreme Court ruled that when Georgia bought the land, it handed over its rights as a state with respect to that package. He was subject to the laws of Tennessee, including the rights granted to Chattanooga to claim land for a public purpose.

That ruling makes it unlikely that Wyoming could argue that its oil and gas holdings should be regulated under its looser environmental standard rather than the strictest Colorado rules.

"They can't authorize things that would be illegal under Colorado law," Watkins said.

And because Wyoming is likely to raise royalties on production, it will not actually manage to remove oil and gas from the soil, a producer who works on his behalf would fall under Colorado regulations anyway.

What becomes more complicated is if a dispute reaches the courts of Colorado and Wyoming says it is not receiving fair treatment. Let's say the state or one of the counties, uncomfortable with the idea of ​​"foreign,quot; property, makes laws that specifically target Wyoming but not everyone else.

"States must respect the sovereign immunity of other states in their own courts," Watkins said.

The founders of the nation, realizing that state courts would not always give strangers a fair hearing, created a remedy for that. When states sue each other, cases can go directly to the US Supreme Court. UU.

The founders also addressed the issue of states trying to buy land in other states to expand.

"To expand Wyoming, they would need the consent of Colorado and Congress to do so," Watkins said.

There is absolutely no sign that Wyoming has any intention of doing that, but as the saying goes, you give them an inch and they take a mile. And as far fetched as it may seem, in 2013, Northeast Colorado counties, fed up with state leaders, presented a secession plan.

Colorado probably could not do much to prevent Wyoming from owning larger and larger plots of the state, Watkins said, as long as the state does not do so to stealthily expand its territory.

And there is a scenario in which Wyoming could obtain even more valuable assets in Colorado. Suppose Occidental decides that it needs to sell more properties, this time large areas of land and mining rights in the depths of Colorado's highly productive Wattenberg Field.

If private buyers are scared, could Wyoming assume that the first deal was rewarding and move forward again?

That is all hypothetical. But the fact that Wyoming owns land in Colorado raises a lot of legal questions that it would be advisable for both parties to prepare and reach an agreement well in advance, Watkins said.