WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: live updates, results, highlights, full match card

It is the last stop before WrestleMania 36, ​​as the WWE 2020 Elimination Chamber will take place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will be broadcast live on WWE Network. The show starts with the start show at 6:00 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The lineup has seen many changes in the previous weeks, but there are now seven games on the card (unless more are added at the last minute), including two games inside the steel cage chamber. That includes six women fighting inside the Elimination Chamber with the winner facing Becky Lynch in WrestleMania for the "RAW,quot; women's championship with the other watching six teams compete for the "SmackDown,quot; tag team championship.

There will also be three other games for the title, however, neither the WWE championship nor the Universal championship along with the most important women's championships will be available in the program.

Sporting News will provide live coverage of the WWE 2020 Elimination Chamber starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

(All eastern time)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live updates

6:30 pm.: Many interviews during the first 30 minutes of the initial show, including Ruby Riott defending women's chamber combat, singing The Miz and John Morrison, and Braun Strowman calling Sami Zayn "clown."

6:15 pm .: In case you need a review of the rules for a Elimination Chamber match, here you go. And the women's chamber game will probably be the main event.

6:00 pm .: Welcome to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Sporting News live coverage. Two matches will take place inside the chamber and one will have WrestleMania ramifications. In total, there are four title matches, including "SmackDown,quot; tag titles at play in the other match inside the camera.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 alignment

– Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in a Elimination Chamber match with the winner against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the women's "RAW,quot; championship

– The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Fight House Party (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the tag team championship "SmackDown,quot;

– Braun Strowman against Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a 1-on-3 handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship

– The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW,quot; team titles

– Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a bout without disqualification

– Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

– Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

– The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawking and Zack Ryder (launch show)