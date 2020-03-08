WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live stream: How to watch WWE Network, PPV price

Prepare for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, the last stop before WrestleMania 36 with matches with the giant steel structure.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. Sunday, March 8.

The show is fast approaching, so keep checking here while the card comes together. In addition, Sporting News will have a great coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 on the day of the event.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live broadcast

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be available through WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

The WWE Network application is available on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 leave?

Date: Sunday March 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Wells Fargo Arena in Philadephia, Penn.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will air live on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The pre-show will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

How much does WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV cost?

You can purchase WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 in pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers, including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $ 59.99- $ 69.99.

How much do tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 cost?

Tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 are available at Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Its cost varies from the cheapest, around $ 40, to the most expensive tickets, around $ 300.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 matches

– Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in a Elimination Chamber match with the winner against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the women's "RAW,quot; championship

– The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Fight House Party (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the tag team championship "SmackDown,quot;

– Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a 3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship

– The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW,quot; team titles

– Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a bout without disqualification

– Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

– Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak