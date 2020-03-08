Within the Kardashian-Jenner family trip to Palm Springs

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Did anyone say "vacay,quot;?
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her sisters and their children joined the matriarch Kris Jenner at his luxurious Palm Springs vacation home for a small R,amp;R this weekend, and adults had fun in a gay bar, where they saw a drag show.
Kylie brought her 2 year old daughter. Stormi Webster on the trip and shared photos and videos. The child's father Travis scott He was not seen in any of them.
Kourtney Kardashian He was accompanied by his ex, Scott Disickand his three children Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5. Kim brought the four and Kanye westthe sons ofnorthwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West2 and 9 month old son West psalm. The rapper was also not seen in social media posts of family members.
Khloe Kardashian and a daughter of almost 2 years True thompson He also joined the group, as did the sister Kendall Jenner. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey bet. The family enjoyed relaxing by their huge pool and enjoying the fresh air. The children had fun doing activities in the playground and also running through the sprinklers, just like Khloe.
On Saturday night, adults headed to the Toucans Tiki Lounge to see a drag show. The sisters had a lot of fun, singing classic rock songs "Dream On,quot; by Aerosmith and "American Pie,quot; of Don McLean. They also took photos with some of the drag artists. Kylie and Khloe then mocked on the return trip with Kris and Corey, playing "What Kardashian are you?"
See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family's trip to Palm Springs:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_819x1024-200308113637-819-kim-kardashian-0-kylie-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078452″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
The sisters pose together by the pool with mom Kris JennerThe Palm Springs mansion. See more pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner family's 2020 trip to the desert.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114641-634-kylie-jenner-2-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1078473″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The reality star sprinkles some sunscreen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 495px,quot; data-width = "495,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x831-200308113855-634-kim-kardashian-5c-kendall-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078456″ alt=”Kendall Jenner, Psalm West, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner and Psalm West
The model and reality star plays with her nephew while they sit with the family by the pool.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114542-634-kylie-jenner-4-khloe-kardashian-kids-sprinklers-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078471″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, Children, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Run!
Even the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoys a good race for sprinklers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114616-634-kylie-jenner-3-stormi-webster-north-west-penelope-disick-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = in | 900: 650 and output quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078472″ alt=”Northwest, Stormi West, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Northwest, Stormi Webster and Penelope Disick
Kim Kardashianthe daughter and Kourtney Kardashianlead daughter Kylie JennerThe daughter's hand.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308113910-634-kim-kardashian-2-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1078457″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
The reality star relaxes by the pool.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308113944-634-kim-kardashian-2-saint-west-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078458″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holy west
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe eldest son does rock climbing for some children.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308113955-634-kim-kardashian-1-saint-psalm-chicago-west-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078459″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Psalm West, Chicago West, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe youngest of his four children enjoys time on a swing.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "505,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_1024x575-200308113732-1024-kim-kardashian-6-scott-mason-disick-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078455″ alt=”Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Scott Disick and Mason Disick
Kourtney KardashianThe ex and his eldest son relax by the pool.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114722-634-kourtney-kardashian-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078474″ alt=”Kourtney Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star relaxes by the pool with a copy of Robert A. Johnson& # 39; s Us: Understand the psychology of romantic love.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114109-634-khloe-kardashian-7-kylie-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078462″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
The two appear together in Toucans Tiki Lounge.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114014-634-khloe-kardashian-8-kourtney-kardashian-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078460″ alt=”Kourtney Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star smiles at Toucans Tiki Lounge.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114045-634-khloe-kardashian-9-kim-kardashian-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078461″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, toucans, drag artists, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
The reality star sits with drag artists at Toucans Tiki Lounge.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308113715-634-kim-kardashian-8-toucans-performer-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078454″ alt=”Kim Kardashian, Toucans, Drag Performer, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
The reality star appears with a drag artist in Toucans Tiki Lounge.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114329-634-khloe-kardashian-1-kylie-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078467″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
A souvenir of Toucans Tiki Lounge …
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114254-634-khloe-kardashian-3-kylie-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078465″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
The reality star plays "What Kardashian are you?" while she travels home with her family.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114315-634-khloe-kardashian-2-kris-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078466″ alt=”Kris Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner
The matriarch plays "What Kardashian are you?"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114241-634-khloe-kardashian-4-corey-gamble-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078464″ alt=”Corey game, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Corey bet
Kris JennerHis boyfriend plays "What Kardashian are you?"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114349-634-kylie-jenner-5-kris-jenner-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078468″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner
Mother and daughter make a pose.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202028 / rs_634x1024-200308114512-634-kylie-jenner-6-khloe-kardashian-2-palm-springs-instagram-cjh-030720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1078470″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
The reality star appears in Kylie JennerThe Instagram story after leaving the Toucans Tiki Lounge gay cocktail bar.
