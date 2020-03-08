Within the Kardashian-Jenner family trip to Palm Springs

Did anyone say "vacay,quot;?

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her sisters and their children joined the matriarch Kris Jenner at his luxurious Palm Springs vacation home for a small R,amp;R this weekend, and adults had fun in a gay bar, where they saw a drag show.

Kylie brought her 2 year old daughter. Stormi Webster on the trip and shared photos and videos. The child's father Travis scott He was not seen in any of them.

Kourtney Kardashian He was accompanied by his ex, Scott Disickand his three children Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5. Kim brought the four and Kanye westthe sons ofnorthwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West2 and 9 month old son West psalm. The rapper was also not seen in social media posts of family members.

Khloe Kardashian and a daughter of almost 2 years True thompson He also joined the group, as did the sister Kendall Jenner. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey bet. The family enjoyed relaxing by their huge pool and enjoying the fresh air. The children had fun doing activities in the playground and also running through the sprinklers, just like Khloe.

On Saturday night, adults headed to the Toucans Tiki Lounge to see a drag show. The sisters had a lot of fun, singing classic rock songs "Dream On,quot; by Aerosmith and "American Pie,quot; of Don McLean. They also took photos with some of the drag artists. Kylie and Khloe then mocked on the return trip with Kris and Corey, playing "What Kardashian are you?"