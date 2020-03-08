With painted faces, artists fight facial recognition technology

LONDON – When night falls in London, Georgina Rowlands and Anna Hart begin to put on makeup. Instead of lipstick and eyeliner, the faces are covered with geometric shapes.

Rowlands has long narrow blue triangles and thin white rectangles that cross your face. Hart has a collection of red, orange and white angular shapes in his.

They are two of the four founders of the Dazzle Club, a group of artists created last year to provoke a discussion about the growing use of facial recognition technology.

The group makes monthly silent walks through different parts of London to raise awareness about the technology, which they say is being used for "rampant surveillance." Other concerns include its lack of regulation, inaccuracy and how it affects public spaces.

Some 19 people attended the most recent event in the Shoreditch neighborhood in East London, and anyone can participate in the rides, in which participants have to paint their faces in a style called CV Dazzle.

The technique, developed by artist and researcher Adam Harvey, aims to camouflage facial detection systems, which convert face images into mathematical formulas that can be analyzed by algorithms. CV Dazzle, where CV is the abbreviation for computer vision, uses cubist-inspired designs to frustrate the computer, Rowlands said.

"You are trying to mix that by applying these kinds of random colors and patterns," he said. “The most important thing is to have light and dark colors. Therefore, we often choose blacks and whites, very contrasting colors, because you try to mess with the shadows and reflections of your face. "

A similar technique was widely used in World War I to camouflage British naval ships and confuse opponents about the actual heading or location of the ships.

To check that their designs work, they use the simple face detection feature on the cameras of their smartphones.

"I can see that I'm hidden, it's not detecting me," Rowlands said, checking his phone to see that his face doesn't have a square around it.

The increase in facial recognition technology is being tested and spread in developed democracies after aggressive use in some more authoritarian countries such as China.

Britain has been used to surveillance cameras in public spaces to counter security threats, and London is ranked as one of the largest concentrations of CCTV cameras in the world. But that acceptance is being tested as authorities and corporations increasingly seek to implement a new generation of cameras with facial recognition technology, while activists, legislators and independent experts raise concerns about mass surveillance, privacy and accuracy. .

Opposition to algorithmic surveillance is not limited to Britain. Russian activists were reportedly arrested last month for conducting a similar facial paint protest on Moscow's facial recognition cameras. Hong Kong prodemocracy activists routinely wear face masks in street protests to hide their identities. Human rights groups in Serbia and Uganda have opposed government projects to install cameras supplied by Chinese.

Other designers have presented countermeasures such as sunglasses that reflect infrared light to blind cameras.

"There is a resistance movement against facial recognition in which we are actively participating and we want to start a little more," Rowlands said.

Rowlands, Hart and two other artists founded the Dazzle Club in August, following news that the King’s Cross district of London, a busy transportation hub where many large offices are being built quickly, had quietly experimented with cameras of live facial recognition without public knowledge or consent, which caused a violent reaction

London police recently began using live facial recognition cameras in operational deployments. Last week, officers arrested a woman wanted for assault after cameras took her out of a street crowd on a busy shopping street. Police say that new technology is needed to keep the public safe and that images of innocent people are removed immediately.

Public attitudes towards facial recognition technology in Britain seem to be mixed, according to a survey conducted last year, which found that most people said they didn't know enough about it, but almost half said they should be eligible for not participating

The founders of the Dazzle Club say they are concerned about the effect that technology has on people in public if the cameras are collecting their biometric data, facial images, without clearly explaining what is being done with them.

"We are having to adjust our behavior in the public space in a way that I think is problematic," Hart said.

