Why Oakland as a destination for the great princess coronavirus? Officials explain the decision – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – When Vice President Mike Pence announced positive coronavirus tests for the crew and passengers at the Grand Princess, he said the ship would head for a "non-commercial port,quot; on the west coast. So why is the ship scheduled to dock and disembark its more than 2,000 passengers in the second largest commercial port on the west coast?

For the past 24 hours, local, state and federal officials have been trying to explain why the port of Oakland was selected and to calm the fears of local residents about the arrival of at least 21 people who contracted the disease on the ship.

Speaking through the ship's public address system, the captain told the more than 2,000 passengers that his extended 15-day trip would end in hours in Oakland on Sunday. The Princess Cruise lines followed quickly with an email statement confirming those plans.

Then, just 10 minutes later, a second email arrived. The plan had already suffered a setback, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had delayed the arrival until Monday.

"The CDC has just informed us that further modifications to the plan are necessary and will affect the arrival of the ship," cruise officials said in the email. "The ship will now arrive at the port of Oakland on Monday, to be determined."

After considering several "non-commercial port,quot; destinations for the ship, it was decided on Saturday that the busy port of Oakland would be the best option.

"The port of Oakland was selected as the best place to disembark the ship," officials from the California Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. "There are limited docks that will be able to dock a ship of that size and the location of the Port of Oakland was the easiest to seal, safely move passengers to their isolation destinations and protect the safety of the public."

They added that passengers cannot simply get away once the ship docks.

"Oakland's role in this operation is to support our state and federal authorities while carrying out a critical public health mission to help those affected by the COVID-19 virus," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. "I appreciate the leadership of Governor Newsom and they have assured me that no one will be quarantined in Oakland, nor that passengers will be released to the general public."

Oakland's location near Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield probably also played a role in the decision. Travis was the destination for passengers on the Diamond Princess air bridge from Japan last month. It has a staff trained by the CDC to perform initial tests on Grand Princess passengers.

The facility can also accommodate passengers for a 14-day quarantine and its airport facility can handle flights to send passengers to other military bases across the country.

Federal officials of the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. They detailed what the landing process will entail and could extend over several days.

"Passengers will be transferred to federal military facilities for medical exams, COVID-19 tests and a 14-day quarantine," federal health officials said. "Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at the Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at the San Antonio Lackland Joint Base in Texas or at the Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. "

"During the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19."