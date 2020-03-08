Who will save the world from a coronavirus recession? The | Coronavirus outbreak

The world's factory has been closed, supply chains have been broken, flights have been canceled and tourism has been decimated.

That is the consequence of the real world of the coronavirus and the epidemic has not yet peaked out of China.

Growth could be halved this year to 1.5 percent, the OECD warned in the worst case for the outbreak, a growth rate that is generally considered to indicate a recession.

When markets collapsed, central banks moved forward to say they were ready to support growth. The Federal Reserve reduced rates by 0.5 percentage points, its first emergency cut since the financial crisis of 2008.

If central banks have the power of fire after more than 700 interest rate cuts and billions in the purchase of bonds after the financial crisis is another matter.

And after all that, it was the stock markets that benefited most from the rate cuts with few drips to the real economy.

Unlike the 2008 crisis, where banks needed a desperate infusion of cash after losing a bet on high-risk mortgages, this time, they need governments to step forward to stimulate the economy.

Governments may need to find money to rescue airlines; The industry will lose $ 113 billion in revenue. The World Bank has promised $ 12 billion and the IMF has set aside $ 50 billion, pledging to help poor countries where health systems are weakest, including the provision of emergency funds.

Bilal Hafeez, CEO of Macro Hive, says he believes "there is a good chance we are heading for a global recession."

Rajiv Biswaz, executive director and chief economist of Asia-Pacific at IHS Markit, adds that a scenario in which the world experiences a recession really depends on how much the coronavirus spreads worldwide.

"Clearly now we have a very substantial escalation in South Korea, Iran and also Italy. Therefore, it is certainly a growing risk that we can see that this becomes a pandemic that affects the entire world economy and can destroy consumption global, and from that kind of scenario, there is certainly a risk that it may evolve into a global recession, "said Biswaz.

Source: Al Jazeera News