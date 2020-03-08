WhatsApp dark mode: how to get the new WhatsApp feature that & # 39; reduces visual fatigue & # 39;

Why dark mode?
WhatsApp states that the dark mode is designed to reduce eyestrain in low light environments. The company states that when choosing colors, it wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use those that are closer to the system default values on iPhone and Android, respectively.
Steps to activate WhatsApp dark mode on Android smartphones
Download the latest version (2.20.30) of WhatsApp from Google Play Store
Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Touch three horizontal dots from the upper right corner
Go to Settings
Touch the Chats option
Now, choose Themes
Select the dark option from the list
Also note that in the Themes option, you will see three options: Use system settings, Light and Dark. Select from the following options:
- Dark: Activate the dark mode.
- Light: Turn off dark mode.
- Default system: Enable WhatsApp dark mode to match your device settings. Go to Device Settings,gt; Display,gt; enable or disable Dark theme.
Steps to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone
To enable WhatsApp dark mode on iOS, make sure your smartphone has the latest version (2.20.47) of WhatsApp and that the device has iOS13 installed.
Since iOS13 supports dark mode on the entire system that automatically activates the dark theme for an application, if the operating system is set to dark mode and, therefore, WhatsApp for iOS does not get any specific dark mode changes within the system. application.
Open the configuration application on your iPhone
Now, go to Screen and brightness
In the Appearance section, choose the Dark option to enable dark mode.