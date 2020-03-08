WhatsApp dark mode: how to get the new WhatsApp feature that & # 39; reduces visual fatigue & # 39;

WhatsApp has finally released the "Dark Mode,quot; for iPhone and Android devices. The messaging application owned by Facebook stated that it is the most requested feature, since it is said to reduce eyestrain. Most smartphone applications and interfaces have already adopted the dark mode, including iOS, and if you're wondering why it's a good idea to activate the dark mode and also how to do it, read on …

Why dark mode?





WhatsApp states that the dark mode is designed to reduce eyestrain in low light environments. The company states that when choosing colors, it wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use those that are closer to the system default values ​​on iPhone and Android, respectively.

Steps to activate WhatsApp dark mode on Android smartphones

one) Download the latest version (2.20.30) of WhatsApp from Google Play Store



two) Open WhatsApp on your smartphone



3) Touch three horizontal dots from the upper right corner



4) Go to Settings



5) Touch the Chats option



6) Now, choose Themes



7) Select the dark option from the list



Also note that in the Themes option, you will see three options: Use system settings, Light and Dark. Select from the following options:



Dark: Activate the dark mode.

Activate the dark mode. Light: Turn off dark mode.

Turn off dark mode. Default system: Enable WhatsApp dark mode to match your device settings. Go to Device Settings,gt; Display,gt; enable or disable Dark theme.

Steps to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone

To enable WhatsApp dark mode on iOS, make sure your smartphone has the latest version (2.20.47) of WhatsApp and that the device has iOS13 installed.

Since iOS13 supports dark mode on the entire system that automatically activates the dark theme for an application, if the operating system is set to dark mode and, therefore, WhatsApp for iOS does not get any specific dark mode changes within the system. application.

one) Open the configuration application on your iPhone



two) Now, go to Screen and brightness

