What channel is NASCAR on today? Start time, TV schedule for the Phoenix race

What channel is NASCAR's career on today? What time does the NASCAR race begin? These are the questions that affect racing fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup race will be on FOX or FS1 during the first half of the 2020 season with different start times.

As for FanShield 500 on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, the television channel that will broadcast the race is Fox. The start time for the race in Phoenix is ​​at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the start time of the pre-race program at Fox is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The green flag schedule is scheduled for 3:44 p.m. ET.

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Phoenix race is the last of three consecutive times the NASCAR Cup Series completes its West Coast swing early in the season. Last week's race at Auto Club Speedway also started at 3:30 p.m. ET, like the February 23 race in Las Vegas. As for the television channel, the NASCAR Cup returns to Fox for the fourth consecutive week. As part of Fox's television deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, Fox is scheduled to show nine Cup races this year, and FS1 will present eight, including the All-Star Race in May.

Sunday's race in Phoenix, which will consist of three stages (75 laps, 115 laps, 122 laps), is the fourth race on the NASCAR Cup calendar. Phoenix Raceway is a one-mile oval that features a nine-grade bench in curves 1 and 2, 11-grade bench in curves 3 and 4, a three-grade bench in the front straight and a nine-grade bench in the back straight .

"Phoenix is ​​definitely interesting; it's a challenge," Chase Elliott told Sporting News on Friday. "The two ends of the track are very different from each other. It's a real challenge to get both of you to drive perfect or as close as possible. So that's always a challenge, just try to make the curves as connected as possible."

Below is all the information you need on how to watch FanShield 500 on Sunday in Phoenix.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

FanShield 500 in Phoenix Raceway

Sunday March 8

Fox

Fox Sports Go

MRN, SiriusXM Radio NASCAR

The FanShield 500 will be the fourth race of the season to be shown on Fox, which will also be the television channel for the next two races on the NASCAR Cup calendar. NBC and NBCSN will take over as the NASCAR Cup broadcast chains during the second half of the season, starting at Chicagoland Speedway on June 21.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's race in Phoenix live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot be in front of his television.

For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV broadcast options offered by Fox: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

What time is NASCAR today?

2:30 pm. ET

3:30 pm. ET

3:44 p.m. ET

As the last swing race of the western season of the series Cup season, Phoenix marks the last 3:30 p.m. ET starts for a race until June (Pocono).

The next seven races on the NASCAR Cup calendar will begin at 2 p.m. ET before the first night race (Martinsville, 8 p.m. ET on May 9) of the season.

Phoenix, of course, will also host the race for the NASCAR Cup championship in November. Elliott told SN that the fact does not affect the way his team approached this weekend, but that other teams could put some additional inventory on how they run on Sunday.

"Many boys will make a great effort in (Phoenix) to see where they stand," Martin Truex Jr. told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “He gives you a sample and then you have six months to solve it. I don't necessarily like it, but it is what it is. "