Migrants and refugees trying to cross from Turkey to Greece have described scenes at the border as something taken from "a horror movie."

Thousands of asylum seekers have gathered on the western border of Turkey after the country declared its borders open for those hoping to enter Europe.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from the Turkish border city of Edirne.