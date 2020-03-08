Video Doorbell 3 Filtered Ring has some small updates

%MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da11% %MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da12%

A look at the product page for the next Ring Video Doorbell 3 shows some updates on the Video Doorbell 2. Dave Zatz in Zatz is not funny He discovered the product page (apparently removed), which included a "pre-roll,quot; function for the Plus model of the doorbell that captures four seconds of black and white video before a motion alert is activated.

The product page described it as a "feature for the first time in the market for battery-operated and ring-exclusive timbres," although Zatz points out that other video bells have this so-called "forecast,quot; function, but not battery-powered models. .

%MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da13% %MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da14%

%MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da15% %MINIFYHTML3469d3d2bbeb6844ed43690eb886c4da16%

The basic design of the Video Doorbell 3 does not seem very different from its predecessor, but Zatz reports that the faceplate of the new model will be easier to remove; it will have a "near,quot; motion sensor to reduce false motion alerts; and it will have 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (only 2.4GHz is available in the Video Doorbell 2).

It is not clear when Video Doorbell 3 will be available, and Zatz notes that the product page did not mention support for the Ring Sidewalk network standard or Apple HomeKit support (that does not mean that do not be included, only none was mentioned).

Zatz calls Ring Video Doorbell 3 a "decent and minor update of Ring 2, with a smart sale for those looking for a little more security," and adds that they are likely to be priced between $ 199 and $ 229.

Ring, owned by Amazon, has been criticized for privacy and security concerns in recent months. In January, the company added a new privacy panel for its application, to allow users to better manage their connected devices, including control over whether local police departments can request video images from the owner's Ring camera.