Vanessa Bryant's daughter poses in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant She is honoring her late husband and 13-year-old daughter in a special way.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old star took Instagram to share a candid photo of her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Diamond Bryant.

"My babies," Vanessa simply captioned her post, along with a picture of her girl looking glamorous in a blue polka dot dress. "Natalia # winter format,quot;.

Make the moment even more special for the mother-daughter duo? Natalia stood in front of a mural that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

While many murals have appeared in recent months to honor the Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, the one Natalia posed in front of them was an image of the two in a basketball game.

In the painting, Kobe is kissing Gianna on the forehead, while smiling from ear to ear.

Just two weeks ago, Vanessa shared an emotional tribute to her loved ones at the public memorial service of Kobe and Gianna, which was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.