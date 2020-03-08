Vanessa Bryant's daughter poses in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant She is honoring her late husband and 13-year-old daughter in a special way.
On Sunday, the 37-year-old star took Instagram to share a candid photo of her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia Diamond Bryant.
"My babies," Vanessa simply captioned her post, along with a picture of her girl looking glamorous in a blue polka dot dress. "Natalia # winter format,quot;.
Make the moment even more special for the mother-daughter duo? Natalia stood in front of a mural that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
While many murals have appeared in recent months to honor the Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, the one Natalia posed in front of them was an image of the two in a basketball game.
In the painting, Kobe is kissing Gianna on the forehead, while smiling from ear to ear.
Just two weeks ago, Vanessa shared an emotional tribute to her loved ones at the public memorial service of Kobe and Gianna, which was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
"First, I would like to thank everyone for coming today," Vanessa began her emotional praise on February 24. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt throughout the world has been so encouraging. Thank you very much for all your prayers. I would like to talk about Kobe and Gigi. I will begin with my baby Gianna Bryant, an incredibly sweet and gentle soul." .
Of her husband, she said they were in love with the moon. She praised him not only as his life partner, but also as a father, businessman and friend.
"It was mine. It was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector," he said. "He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than he could express or express in words. He was the early bird and I was the night bird. It was fire and he was ice, and sometimes vice versa."
She continued: "We balanced each other. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and wanted more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, worshiper and romantic. He was truly the romantic in our relationship ".
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
"He was considerate and wrote the best love letters and letters, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express feelings on paper and make you feel his love through his words," Vanessa revealed. "She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally leaned toward them. They were fun, happy, silly and loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure."
"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," he added. "I had to bring them home to have them together. Honey, take care of our Gigi. I have Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in the sky until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and ever. Mommy. "
The celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna came almost a month after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They, together with the passengers Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan, tragically died in the accident.
Although they are not here, it is clear that Kobe and Gigi's memory is still alive.