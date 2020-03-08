Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent addresses Tom Sandoval, implying that she is a bad friend for Ariana Madix

This is a dispute that viewers never saw coming. After Tom Sandoval hinted that she was a bad friend for Ariana Madix, Lala Kent left with the couple through Instagram Live.

During the last episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana makes her fight against depression known among her friends. She told the women that she didn't surround them much because she had been in a dark place lately.

An episode followed in which he told Lisa Vanderpump that he thought his depression was situational, but apparently it is a more permanent problem.

Lala made sure that Ariana, with whom she had never fought before, knew it was a "safe place,quot; to talk about her struggles.

Although Kent is friends with Ariana, she called her a "wet blanket,quot; for her behavior.

Recently, Tom made comments that hinted that Lala was a bad friend for saying "nasty things,quot; about her girlfriend while claiming it was a safe space for her.

Kent learned about Sandoval's statements and addressed them through Instagram Live, where he revealed that the entire cast suffers the same problems and that Tom told him to harden when his father died.

‘I don't want to be fighting, drowning, so you like waking up to shit to see if I'm fine. So, there is my spill on Tom and Ariana. I am a safe place. I am good friend **. The whole cast is screwed up for depression and anxiety. And we have all talked about it. And we all sit here and offer as a hand, a heart, an ear to listen, and Tom means that we are not a "safe place." But you're the one who died when dad died. telling me to & # 39; harden the shit & # 39 ;. I think you feel insecure in your own skin and you are projecting it to me. They will condemn me if someone doesn't feel safe around me. "

She ended her rant by telling her to "harden."

