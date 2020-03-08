United Airlines flight 1562 is diverted to Denver after a sick person disturbed passengers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598111% %MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598112%

Concerns about a sick passenger on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Sunday afternoon led the pilots to divert the plane to the Denver International Airport, where three passengers disembarked.

Denver police helped at the airport gate, said police spokesman Kurt Barnes, where passengers left on their own.

An incident outside the plane that raised health concerns "occurred while I was in flight. The FBI has jurisdiction over that … The FBI was there," Barnes said.

“There were three people who decided not to continue on the flight. They left the plane voluntarily. They decided to look for their own means of transport to reach their original destination, ”he said.

"One person was sick on the plane and these people got angry."

DIA officials received a notice at 1:08 p.m. that United flight 1562 was deviating, said airport spokeswoman Alex Renteria. After the passengers disembarked, the plane departed again at 2:06 pm. to Newark, Renteria said.

The flight began at the Eagle County Regional Airport west of Vail.

The United Airlines and FBI officials could not be reached immediately.