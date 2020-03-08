Home Local News United Airlines flight 1562 is diverted to Denver after a sick person...

United Airlines flight 1562 is diverted to Denver after a sick person disturbed passengers – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>United Airlines flight 1562 is diverted to Denver after a sick person disturbed passengers - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598111% %MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598112%

Concerns about a sick passenger on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Sunday afternoon led the pilots to divert the plane to the Denver International Airport, where three passengers disembarked.

%MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598113%%MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598114%

Denver police helped at the airport gate, said police spokesman Kurt Barnes, where passengers left on their own.

%MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598115% %MINIFYHTML51efc06df7ad2ff7eabdb5d065e8598116%

An incident outside the plane that raised health concerns "occurred while I was in flight. The FBI has jurisdiction over that … The FBI was there," Barnes said.

“There were three people who decided not to continue on the flight. They left the plane voluntarily. They decided to look for their own means of transport to reach their original destination, ”he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©