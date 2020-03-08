Tyrrell Hatton has a 2-shot lead on the toughest day on Bay Hill since & # 39; 83 – Up News Info

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt in the final hole for a 1 over 73 to finish the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sunday might not be a great relief. More wind is forecast and not rain. The greens have progressed from firm to hard bricks. You have created a test that looks more like a US Open. UU. In June than to the Florida swing in March.

Rory McIlroy was happy with his streak of 13 straight pairs, delighted to make his first birdie in par 5 16 and not terribly upset about a bogey in the final hole for a 73. His goal was to survive, and he did it. McIlroy joined another former champion, Marc Leishman (72) just two strokes away.

Hatton had a wild journey at the end as temperatures felt like the mid-50s with the wind. He had a pair on his last five holes, birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie, before pushing his fist into the air when the final putt fell.

Hatton was at 6 under 210, the highest score of 54 holes to lead in Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993.

Max Homa played early, with no advantage on this day with wind and cold air that looked more like the west coast, and double bogey in the 18th hole that ruined a tremendous round. He had to settle for 70. At the end of the day, he was the only score under par.

The average score was 75.91, the highest for any round in Bay Hill since it was 76.29 in the second round in 1983. It was the highest round in Bay Hill after the cut since it was 78.84 in the final round of 1980. That It was also the last time anyone broke 70.

Palmer loved a tough test and would surely have approved this day.

As for the players? That depends on who was asked, and particularly what they shot at.

Brooks Koepka played his last four holes in par for an 81, his highest score on the PGA Tour, surpassing the 80 he shot in the second round at Muirfield at the 2013 British Open.

Patrick Reed, who started the day three shots outside the lead, was still in the mix up to two shots in danger in the 11th hole for a triple bogey. He made three putts for a double bogey on Day 15. And then he got ugly on par 5 16 when his second shot from a bunker bounced through a tree and fell into the water.

While he was taking his drop, a man shouted: "Don't hit it in the water, cheater." The police expelled the fan from the course. Reed bogey, bogey the next two and shot 80. It was only the fourth round of his career in the 80s.

There was butcher shop everywhere.

Sung Kang was the only player to reach 8 low per day. He started in a tie with Hatton and held his ground until he hit his exit blow and approached the water for a triple bogey. He went out of bounds with his last knockout and closed with another triple bogey for a 78. He was still only five shots behind.

Only eight players remained under par.

Leishman has rarely been more excited with a round, even for two bogeys, two birdies, 14 pairs. He had to make sure that was what he wrote down.

"I actually added my score and made a double take," Leishman said. "He joined 72 and felt like he shot 65. So yes, it was really difficult. The greens were firm, fast. It really was exactly how you wanted the golf course to play. Par was a great score, and I hope I can come back to play like this tomorrow. "

McIlroy had a difficult start, or so he thought, with a bogey at No. 2 and having to make an 18-foot foot from the periphery to match in the next hole. He did not birdie two pairs 5 with an iron in his hand for his second shot.

But he kept grinding away from the flags when a foul in the wrong place could lead to a large number. He was tied in the lead when his momentum against the cold wind on the 18th took a final lap to the ankle. He tried to chase him through the hollow towards the green, but left a little to the right and entered the rocks.

"I saw some of the scores this morning and I saw that it was difficult, but I think I could still go out and shoot something below 70," McIlroy said. "And then, once I left, I thought, & # 39; Oh, maybe not & # 39;".

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, from South Africa, crossed out a 73 and was three shots back, along with Sungjae Im, who made a 55-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 74, and Danny Lee, who double-bogey on the last hole for a 75.