Tyrrell Hatton clings to win Arnold Palmer Invitational title | Golf news

Tyrrell Hatton kept his rivals at bay with a fighting performance at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton remained nervous on an exhausting final day to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and claim his first PGA Tour title.

The 28-year-old Englishman shot 74 by two in the final round at Bay Hill to finish in 284, one below Australian Marc Leishman, with Sungjae Im from South Korea, one further behind in third place.

The swirling wind and the firm and fast greens once again made the conditions extremely harsh, with Rory McIlroy among those who suffered when a four out of 76 saw him leave the race before finishing tied for fifth place evenly.

Hatton, who has four victories in the European Circuit in his name, had a two-shot advantage during the night, but that was cut in half after bogey the first after finding sand on the tee and another bogey followed when he took three to get off a green bunker in the fifth

Hatton finished his round with seven successive pairs under test conditions in Florida

A superb three-pound start shot in par three seventh stabilized the ship and an excellent approach in the next set another birdie in the eighth that took it back to six low and clear.

Hatton suffered a setback on the 11th when he drove to the lake on the left and other problems at the back of the green saw him do a double bogey, with his frustration clearly demonstrated while punishing himself with his putter.

Im joined him in four less when last week's Honda Classic winner made birdie on 12, but the South Korean then found water with his second in 13 when he made a double bogey.

Marc Leishman got lost in his attempt to repeat his 2017 victory at Bay Hill when he also played alongside Hatton

Hatton's playmate Leishman, who made an expensive double bogey in the third, kept up the pressure with birdies on 12 and 16 on each side of a bogey in 14, but the English refused to give in the final leg .

Six successive pairs took him to 18 with a mattress with a shot on the Australian and stood firm once again in the last with a couple of textbooks to secure the victory, since Leishman (73) could also only make a pair .

Im (73) dropped another chance at 15 before doing birdie on 16 but had to settle for third place this week after missing birdie opportunities in the last two holes.

McIlroy was two behind Hatton overnight, but he moved to a part of the lead in five below with a birdie in the par five fourth before the wheels left for the Northern Irishman.

Rory McIlroy saw that his challenge ended with two double bogeys in the first nine

He did well to escape with only one bogey in the fifth after a second shot to the right of the green, but he was not so lucky in the sixth pair five, where he made a double bogey after passing from hard to sandy to The rocks on the edge from the lake.

The world number 1 accumulated its second double bogey in the ninth after driving out of bounds on the left and any hope of a back-nine return was thwarted by a three-put bogey in par-pair 12.

A birdie in the 16th at least gave a positive end to his round and extended his streak from top 5 to seven.

McIlroy finished with Keith Mitchell (71), Joel Dahmen (71) and Danny Lee (75), with Bryson DeChambeau one ahead of them in fourth place, one after four birdies in the last nine, including one in 18 , it was worth a 71)

Matthew Fitzpatrick marked the only sub-70 round of the weekend with a three below 69 to storm the standings in a tie for ninth place in one more.

The English made birdie in four of the first six holes and added another gain in the 16 before making a double bogey in par three 17 where he found the water of the tee.

Danny Willett closed with a 73 to finish in 18th place in four, with Matt Wallace (75) one more behind in 24th place, while Ian Poulter (74) and Graeme McDowell were among those who tied in 32nd place in six .

World No. 3 Brooks Koepka recovered from his 81 on Saturday, the worst score of his career on the PGA Tour, with a 71 to tie 47th out of nine.