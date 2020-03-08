Tyrrell Hatton aims for a great victory after the victory of Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML5c9ea4911976f796f00754cef0cb98ed11% %MINIFYHTML5c9ea4911976f796f00754cef0cb98ed12%









Tyrrell Hatton admitted that it was "such a hard day,quot; while fighting for a one-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton has set his sights on the greatest glory after claiming his first victory on the PGA Tour with a one-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old Englishman, who played only in his second event since he underwent wrist surgery at the end of last year, stood firm to finish his round with seven successive pairs to beat Australian Marc Leishman.

"It's an incredible feeling to get my first victory here and in such an iconic place. Certainly, I will never forget it this week," said Hatton, who also won four times in the European Circuit.

"The next thing for me as a kind of professional progression would be to win a WGC (event) and obviously win an important race."

Hatton received a red alpaca cardigan, along with the trophy, in honor of Arnold Palmer, who often wore a similar sweater.

"That's what we are all trying to do and I have four attempts to win races this year, which excites me."

Hatton stumbled in the middle of the round with a double bogey in the 11th and admitted that he believed he had lost his chance of victory at that time.

"It's amazing. It was a very hard day." "I honestly thought after the double of 11, because I didn't know the score, that I had played out of it."

"I thought I was behind and then, when I reached par three 14, I realized that I had a two-shot lead, so I thought, & # 39; my God, I'm still in that & # 39 ;.

"And then, so grateful of the pair, (though) he made a disaster of 16 that in my head I was so ashamed (for).

"But that 18-year-old putt was so nervous about that putt. I think he's the most nervous I've ever been."

Hatton celebrates after holing his pair putt in the 18th

Hatton also admitted that his lack of action this year could have benefited him this week.

He said: "This is just my second event after wrist surgery, so it may sound silly, but my expectations may not be as high as they would be in the middle of a season if I had been playing a little."

"But this is still part of the return for me and maybe that helped."