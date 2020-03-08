Two Denver students quarantined after contacting a family friend with coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML22359ea14ad060b5c5c3c08d78a7c7fd11% %MINIFYHTML22359ea14ad060b5c5c3c08d78a7c7fd12%

Two students at the East High School in Denver who were exposed to a man who allegedly tested positive for the new coronavirus are under quarantine, according to a letter sent Saturday to East High families.

"The family has shared that both students are healthy and do not show any symptoms of the virus," says the letter from East High Principal John Youngquist.

The school will not be closed, a district spokesman confirmed.

"As the students showed no symptoms of the virus, health officials reported that all school activities can continue as scheduled and that there is a low risk of spreading the virus," the letter says. "Health officials have advised us to ensure that the entire campus receives a thorough and thorough cleaning, which is happening right now."

