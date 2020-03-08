Two defendants in attack against Spanish speakers go to court

%MINIFYHTML7978fe6029cecf0843c16c03ae6c3a2711% %MINIFYHTML7978fe6029cecf0843c16c03ae6c3a2712%

BOSTON (AP) – Two Massachusetts women accused of assaulting a woman and her teenage daughter for speaking Spanish in public last month are scheduled to be prosecuted on charges of hate crimes, prosecutors said.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstrong, both 25 and both of Revere, are expected to respond to court on Monday to respond to felony charges for violating the constitutional rights of a person with bodily injury and assault and assault for crimes minors, according to the Suffolk Rachael Rollins district attorney’s office

The victims, who have not been publicly identified beyond their last name, Vasquez, were attacked on February 15 in the Latin Latino neighborhood of east Boston.

The mother, 46, said she and her 15-year-old daughter were walking home from dinner and the attack was not provoked. The attack was captured on surveillance video.

The suspects shouted: "This is America,quot; ​​and told them to "speak English,quot; and "return to their country (obscenity)" while they were beaten, kicked and bitten, the mother said.

It was not possible to determine if Ennamorati and Armstrong had lawyers.

The suspects told the officers that they approached the mother and daughter because they believed they were making fun of them in Spanish.