Twitter puts the tag "manipulated,quot; in Biden's fake video retweeted by Trump

Twitter has applied a "manipulated media,quot; tag to a manipulated video of former Vice President Joe Biden that was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump, according to Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrzewski. It is believed to be the first time that the platform uses the label to denote false media.

Twitter's ban on fake images, videos and other "deceptively shared,quot; media came into effect on March 5. The policy covers synthetic and manipulated media "that may have an impact on public safety or cause serious damage,quot;, including sophisticated deep falsifications, as well as other content that has been misleadingly edited.

Twitter has said it would prohibit repeat offenders who violated the policy and tag the tweets as manipulated.

Twitter spokeswoman Catherine Hill confirmed The Verge in an email that "this Tweet was processed based on our Synthetic and manipulated media policy. "

We contact the White House and the Biden campaign for comments and we will update if they respond.

To update: March 8, 6:48 p.m. EST: Add Twitter confirmation