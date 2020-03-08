Tristan Thompson's baby mom Jordan Craig leaves little to the imagination while flaunting her natural body in stunning swimsuit photos

Jordan Craig, who dated Tristan Thompson, decided to delight and captivate his nearly one million Instagram followers with a series of beautiful bikini photos.

Hot mom recently took a luxurious vacation in Jamaica with her son, Prince. He went on a bamboo raft on the Princess River with an impressive black swimsuit.

She posed seductively while enjoying the slow walk downstream. Jordan also shared some photos taken at the Silent Water Villa, where he wears a beautiful bikini that revealed his cheerful booty.

The petite influencer captioned the post: "Views of one of the Most Villas I have had the pleasure of staying at. A very special thanks to the,quot; Silent Water Villa "and all of its staff for hosting My Family & Me ❤️. My Swimsuit & Sunhat is from @whatjordywore ".

A follower said this: “When that body is real and the hips coincide. Queen, we stay with you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love your environment, so don't worry ❤️ My absolute favorite photo of your trip 🙋🏾! Capture everything beautifully ❤️👍🏾Who is behind the camera? 🎥 the images always look so good. 💕😍 "

Another commentator said: "The sun's glare simply struck differently. The hate for having altered the background … the original would have looked much better."

This sponsor declared: “My God, you always seem to be having fun and in the most exotic places! How ??! Show me the feminine forms hahaha. Is there any good man out there that deserves this beautiful humble and strong woman?

This social media user revealed: "You are so beautiful and I love your outfit," a literal dream girl. I love your posts. I really hope you take the lifestyle blog route because you're natural. ❤️❤️ "

Recently, a supporter called Khloe Kardashian for dating Tristan while Jordan was pregnant: “(M) making up weak excuses for a lousy womanizer. I love you and I know it's your life and your choice, but come on. Have you grown from what? He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you, and you think he won't leave you one day. I bet we'll be here to remind you of your bad choices. Kim is right for once, and will do it again. You are afraid of being alone and carrying a baby alone; that's your fear Enjoy while it lasts. "

The drama will continue.



