Toya Johnson shows her post-facial skin and surprises fans: see this photo without makeup in which she is together with Robert Rushing

Toya Johnson flaunted her natural face on her social media account, and her fans are really impressed. She told her followers that she recently had a facial and the results are surprising.

Recently Toya impressed his fans once again when he headed for his hair growth journey.

Look at the photo he shared in the one next to his fiance, Robert Rushing.

People tell Toya that he is aging back and that other followers wanted to know when Toya and Robert would marry.

People have been assuming that the wedding will take place this year, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

‘That facial made my skin explode! Toya captioned his photo that was highly praised by fans.

Someone said, "Tell him to take some air capsules, sweetie!" And another follower posted this: "Lovely couple,quot; I love you! Rush seems like a good man. Keep loving each other well. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘I need it so much! Your skin is bursting without a cap, "and a fan revealed," Does that cream you use on your YouTube channel really work for your hair @toyajohnson. "

A fan told Toya: ‘@toyajohnson, I love all relationships. The cutest couple "and another follower posted:" @toyajohnson is right and they are overrated, it seems that I replace one every two months smh ".

Someone else said: "Your skin looks like you're a teenager … just beautiful," and another follower posted this: "You're always pop @toyajohnson just beautiful."

A follower posted this in the comments: "So … what is the secret to looking young forever? Orr is that genetically inherited? 😩. @Toyajohnson," and another fan said: "What kind of facial treatment did you receive? and how often? "

This is not the first time that Toya fans praise its natural and youthful appearance.



