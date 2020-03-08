Tom Brady in his free agency: "Nobody knows anything,quot;

%MINIFYHTML0d6543c76070f8be0d9bc976555bb23c11% %MINIFYHTML0d6543c76070f8be0d9bc976555bb23c12%

Tom Brady is preparing to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and his next decision makes everyone guess.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss transcript, SiriusXM NFL Radio co-presenter Charlie Weis said last week that the 42-year-old quarterback sent him a text message with an update on his free agency and his future.

“I have a little scoop for us. I've been texting with Tommy, "said Weis, who served as Brady's offensive coordinator in New England." I don't (normally) pass these conversations, but one thing he told me: ‘Nobody knows anything. So, anyone who tells him that he knows doesn't know. "I'm not going through any other part of the conversation (but) I went on and he said," Clean it up. "So I'm cleaning it up."

Brady has been having fun with the mystery surrounding his free agency, including an interaction with Julian Edelman in the North Carolina game against Syracuse last week. Edelman seemed to tell the television camera that the NFL star would return to New England and, moments later, Brady seemed to say "it is not."

Before the Super Bowl, Brady tweeted a photo that suggested he had made a potentially massive decision regarding his future.

After days of speculation, the world discovered that it was a claim for its Super Bowl ad for Hulu.

He finished the commercial saying, "Me? I'm not going anywhere," which led some to speculate that he will stay with the Patriots.

But we have learned at this point, you cannot trust anything he says about his free agency: we will all have to wait and see what he decides.