Tips for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival: Prepare to roar Hold The Note and Epatante home | Racing news

When the tapes rise in the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices at 1:30, we roar. And for me, the first horse to reach the winning position a few minutes later will be FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (2/11 with Sky Bet) I learned of the high esteem that this horse had in Colin Tizzard at the beginning of the season, and backed it in 16/1 for the Persian War in Chepstow just for him to finish a dying second. Oh, life can be cruel.

Fiddlerontheroof can land the Supreme



The form of that event reads excellently with the now favorite Thyme Hill winner for Albert Bartlett on Friday and the team has improved to become a rookie leader, winning the Tolworth Hurdle in Sandown impressively. The moment of that victory reads well and the young man from Tizzard showed that he has the rhythm for a test like that of the Supreme to accompany him with his skilful jump and his ability to find much of the flange.

The horse I'm eager to roar home today is KEEP THE NOTE (7/1 with Sky Bet) in the Northern Trust Company Novices Handicap Chase at 4:50. It is my best bet on the card.

This is a disadvantage only in name, since the weights are so compressed that this really is just a race of conditions, which means that finding the best horse instead of the best disabled usually leads to the winner. That was the case of A Plus Tard last season, who gave me one of my Festival maximums when he went home. This year's selection has a similar profile.

Like A Plus Tard, Mick Channon's horse was beaten in a gradual chase the last time he had just left Hampton Novices Chase in Warwick. That was a good effort, in a race in serious fractions and one that produced a very strong time figure. It is worth respecting the form, especially in what is technically a step down in the class for Hold The Note. Always kept in the highest respect for his connections, the six-year-old can still be a maiden on the fences, but that should not discourage you. His attitude is right and the maids have a solid track record in this contest with three wins and eight positions in the last 12 years.

EPATANT (4/1 with Sky Bet) has been hit in the Cheltenham preview circuit more than Deontay Wilder was a few weeks ago, but she is the most likely winner of the Champion fence at 3:30. In a race that lacks in-depth strength, he brings to the table a genuine Grade One winning form of his imperative presentation at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton.

Epatante sports the class act at Champion Hurdle



Ask yourself this: If the position of Nicky Henderson had won the Mares Novices Hurdle last season, what price would it have now? I would say that about 6/4, however, the reason that its price is inflated is because of the execution of the Festival. But it's easy to excuse that performance. Epatante wore a hood for the first time that day, which I don't think he was wearing. Traditionally, hurdlers who wear hoods for the first time in first-class races have a very poor track record. I'm forgiving enough to let Cheltenham run and trust Henderson to deliver her on the big stage.

I'm convinced BREWIN & # 39; UPASTORM (2/11 with Sky Bet) is the most talented horse in the Racing Post Arkle Chase at 2:10, but my enthusiasm is dimmed slightly by his lack of experience on fences and if he can jump fast enough to watch his rivals in what is probably Fiercely Subject. His career in Neptune last season is the best form offered in terms of obstacle form in this race and finding the best obstacle usually pays dividends even though this overcomes the biggest obstacles. He receives the approval, although he has risks with these types of prices.

The form of the course is crucial at best in Cheltenham, but especially in disadvantages of large field. This is my angle in the Ultimate Handicap Chase at 2:50 where THE CONDITIONAL (1/9 with Sky Bet) You just have to get close if you keep your performance level constant this season. With Sky Bet paying six places, he is a big fan.

He looked at a horse well ahead of his mark when a competitive handicap landed, similar to this one, in the course in November and arrived here only 8 pounds higher in pesos. The market He is generally a good guide in this event as 15 of the 19 winners start 11/1 or less, so I have confidence in following David Bridgewater's favorite runner.

I am anxious to face the hot pot Carefully selected in the National Hunting Hunt due to its lack of respect for the fences: it is bound to stick some along the way and, if you consider its price, it is not my idea of ​​fun experience. It's worth taking a risk in the hardened battle LORD DU MESNIL (7/1 with Sky Bet) in a race that usually needs a warrior with a lot of heart.

I will be at the bar for the Close Brothers Mares & # 39; Hurdle as a personal protest against the quality-stripping Champion Hurdle. For me, it's a race without bets with Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle, both at the head of the market.

Good luck, comrades.

Staking Plan:

Discipline is absolutely key to making the Festival hopefully profitable and enjoyable. Four days of pun is hard work and emotions will run high and low on Cheltenham's roller coaster. Follow your plan, just bet what you can afford to lose and never chase after suffering a bad blow. With all the emotion coming up, it's easy to forget about enjoying the show. It is another year before everything starts again; Remember to enjoy the trip.