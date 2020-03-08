Tim Cook encourages remote work at Apple's global offices due to the coronavirus

Calling the coronavirus outbreak as an "unprecedented event," Apple CEO Tim Cook is encouraging employees in several of its global offices to "feel free to work remotely if your work allows it." 9 as of March 13, Bloomberg reports.

Cook sent a memo to employees that extends Apple's previous provisions for work from home for some Apple workers in California and the Seattle area. He said in the memo that the company is "making a great effort to reduce human density,quot; and that the remote work policy will be applied to offices in "areas with the highest density of infections."

Apple previously warned that iPhone supply would be limited

In addition to Seattle, the list includes Apple's corporate offices in the Santa Clara Valley and Elk Grove areas of California, as well as offices in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, according to Bloomberg.

Hourly workers in affected Apple offices worldwide "will continue to receive payment in line with regular business operations," the memo says.

Last month, Apple temporarily closed all of its retail stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak (some have already reopened), and the company restricted employee travel to the most affected areas, including China, Italy and South Korea.

Apple told investors in a note on February 17 that due to the impact of the coronavirus, the company did not expect to meet its revenue guide for the second quarter. He warned that "global iPhone supply will be temporarily limited."