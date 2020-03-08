Thousands of runners participate in the field "Stadium to the sea,quot; of LA Marathon – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of runners from all over the country and the world are excited to reach the goal.

The 26-mile marathon in Los Angeles, from the "Stadium to the Sea," began at 7 a.m. on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

The runners who participated were glad to know that the race was not canceled as a result of concerns about the coronavirus.

"I'm not too worried. I just want to keep washing my hands, not touching other people," said Kryssa Johnson, a runner. "I'm glad they kept it on and didn't cancel it."

"They just sent communications, being very good in telling people to wash their hands and do all the basics and all that," said Mark Steidler, another runner. "I know they will have a hand sanitizer at aid stations."

The race has attracted 27,000 runners.