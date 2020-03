March has been primarily spring for the Boston area, and Monday is emerging as the best day of the month so far.

%MINIFYHTMLce207e35d0349fb3f807b2c7ab2b5f3611% %MINIFYHTMLce207e35d0349fb3f807b2c7ab2b5f3612%

The work week begins with a bright and sunny sky and high temperatures that reach the upper 60. Some places north and west of Boston could possibly see the high rise to the low 70. It will be cooler along the south coast thanks to the winds that come out of the water.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.