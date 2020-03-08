The usual at the American box office in the middle of viruses

%MINIFYHTML90e0d8657d275c86bd27c22ccfd4adfe11% %MINIFYHTML90e0d8657d275c86bd27c22ccfd4adfe12%

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The American public does not stay away from cinemas amid virus concerns, according to weekend box office numbers. Disney's "Onward,quot; and Pixar topped the charts as expected and Ben Affleck's basketball drama "The Way Back,quot; also opened normally.

"Forward,quot; earned $ 40 million from 4,310 locations in North America, according to estimates from the study on Sunday. It is at the lower end of the openings for the study, more in line with the release of "The Good Dinosaur & # 39; s,quot; in 2015. "Forward,quot; is an original story about two teenage elven brothers with the voice of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland who have the opportunity to spend one last day with his late father.

"I think it's a solid start to an original animated movie," said Cathleen Taff, president of Disney distribution. "We are especially excited about the fact that we have seen such a good word of mouth."

The study hopes that it will continue to work well with the spring break that will begin for many students and families next week.

Internationally, "onwards,quot; collected $ 28 million. Disney noted that outside of the Asia-Pacific regions, concerns about the coronavirus have not had a material impact on earnings.

The weekend overall has dropped 50% compared to the same weekend last year, but that is only because it was when "Captain Marvel,quot; opened to more than $ 153 million, and there is no indication that the market has been affected, said Comscore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

The rest of the lists also seemed normal, even with recent shakes related to viruses in the entertainment industry, including the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival and the decision to delay the release of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die,quot; from April to November.

"The Invisible Man,quot; by Universal and Blumhouse fell to second place in the second week with $ 15.2 million, bringing its national total to $ 52.7 million. Worldwide, it barely reaches $ 100 million.

Third, "The Way Back,quot; by Warner Bros. opened in line with projections with an estimated $ 8.5 million. The drama rated R cost about $ 21 million to produce.

Affleck's performance was well received by critics, and the star has been unusually sincere about his own struggles in real life with alcoholism in the press in the weeks leading up to the release.

"It's a very specific drama," said Jeff Goldstein, president of national distribution for Warner Bros. "Ben Affleck did a great job and critics support him."

The public, who was older (64% were over 35 years old), gave the film a B + CinemaScore. Goldstein said the audience's age was extended over the weekend.

Nor has he seen any significant impact of the virus on the US box office yet.

"When we look at the box office this weekend with,quot; Forward "and,quot; The way back ", these are solid numbers when we are all worried,quot; Will people hide inside? "" Goldstein said. We are not seeing evidence of that, but anything can happen. "

Industry analysts monitor the numbers as the news continues to develop around the outbreak.

"So far, I don't see any impact," Dergarabedian said. “This weekend was developed exactly as expected. You have families and children who go to the theaters for a sum of $ 40 million. People have a habit of going to the movies. "

In a limited version, A24 debuted with Kelly Reichardt's acclaimed "First Cow,quot; at four locations in New York and Los Angeles. He earned $ 96,059 and will be launched across the country during spring.

Estimated ticket sales from Friday to Sunday in US theaters. UU. And Canada, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers from Friday to Sunday are also included. The final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. "Go ahead," $ 40 million.

2. "The invisible man,quot;, $ 15.2 million.

3. "The way back,quot;, $ 8.5 million.

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog,quot;, $ 8 million.

5. "The Call of the Wild,quot;, $ 7 million.

6. "Emma,quot;, $ 5 million.

7. "Bad Boys For Life,quot;, $ 3.1 million.

8. "Birds of Prey,quot;, $ 2.2 million.

9. "Impractical Jokers: The Movie,quot;, $ 1.8 million.

10. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising,quot;, $ 1.5 million.