The US Soccer Federation UU. Hit in the US women's pay row UU. | Soccer news

USA Women responds to complaints and insists that the USSF statement is "plagued with falsehoods,quot;





Carli Lloyd faces Alex Greenwood during the United States game against England in the SheBelieves Cup

%MINIFYHTMLd239a465fc6829fd4d86dd4beb21a94311% %MINIFYHTMLd239a465fc6829fd4d86dd4beb21a94312%

The US Soccer Federation UU. (USSF) says he has offered the women's national team the same salary to their male counterparts for the games under his control, but maintains that women want tournament bonuses like the World Cup to match their male counterparts.

The women disputed the USSF account, saying that the federation proposed to match the rates that men had in their labor agreement that expired in December 2018 and the USSF offer was only for a part of the women under contract.

2:40 We listen to women fighting for equal pay in football We listen to women fighting for equal pay in football

"Since we extended this offer, we have made multiple attempts to meet with the WNT to discuss these new options," USSF president Carlos Corderio wrote in a letter to friends and supporters of the federation.

"So far, they have repeatedly rejected our invitation to meet under the premise that our proposal does not include US Soccer agreeing to compensate for the difference in the future FIFA award for the men's and women's World Cups."

The players of the US women's national team UU. They seek damages for more than $ 66 million (£ 50.5 million) as part of their lawsuit for gender discrimination against the USSF, which is scheduled for a trial that will begin on May 5 in the US District Court. UU. In Los Angeles.

USA UU. Beat Leonas in first game The English defense of the SheBelieves Cup had the worst possible start, as two quick goals were defeated 2-0 by USA Women in Orlando.

Cordeiro's letter was published a day before US women. UU. Play with Spain in the SheBelieves Cup.

"The USSF card is plagued with falsehoods and is issued on the eve of the game SheBelieves, which shows that it is more important for the USSF to decrease the women's team than to support them in the field," said player spokeswoman Molly Levinson in a declaration.

"The USSF did not offer and has never offered the same salary to the players."

FIFA awarded $ 400 million (£ 306.5 million) in prizes for the 2018 Men's World Cup, including $ 38 million (£ 29 million) for the French champion, and $ 30 million (£ 23 million) for the Women's World Cup. Last year, including $ 4 million (£ 3 million)) to the United States after the Americans won their second consecutive title.

The governing body of world football has increased the total to $ 440 million (£ 337 million) for the 2022 Men's World Cup and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed that FIFA double the women's prize money to $ 60 million (£ 46 million) by 2023.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed raising the prize money for the Women's World Cup

FIFA pays bonuses to national federations, each of which makes its own deal with its players.

Cordeiro said the USSF also had the responsibility of investing in national youth teams and other programs, such as the development of players, coaches and referees.

"In fact, there is a significant difference in the FIFA World Cup award given to the men's and women's championship teams," Cordeiro wrote.

"However, it is not reasonable or fiscally sound for US Soccer to fill the gap. This would seriously affect our ability to support our mission and invest in these other critical areas of development."

Women have an employment contract that covers 2017-21. The agreement for men expired at the end of 2018.

Levison criticized the USSF for asking that the talks be confidential and then issued a statement with its views on the talks.

"There is no commitment to equal pay," he said. "The same is the same."

The USSF has repeatedly pointed out that female national team players have benefits that men do not have, including guaranteed annual salaries, medical and dental insurance, child care and pregnancy assistance, and parental leave.