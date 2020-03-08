The social networking game of Kareena Kapoor Khan is on point

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her social media debut by joining Instagram. The movement was promoted like any of his films. She managed to cross the million mark in less than a day. Since the account became official, people were eager to see what Kareena Kapoor Khan's social networking game would be like.

The actress began her journey in the digital world by sharing photos of her loved ones. Last night, Kareena placed a photo of Saif Ali Khan in which they have seen him play a guitar. His caption for the photo said: "My love … always plays his own song."

Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, Bebo paid tribute to his mother Babita Kapoor by sharing a photo with Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned the image, “Boss. Mother. ????????????????????. Legend. 08.03.2020 ”

Next, Kareena Kapoor Khan has films like Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in a row for release.