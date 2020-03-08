The skate will not & # 39; save & # 39; to Afghan girls | Woman

%MINIFYHTML3817225d9c2f084d4c6630492c859c3411% %MINIFYHTML3817225d9c2f084d4c6630492c859c3412%

Last month, the movie Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl) won the Oscar for best documentary (short theme). The film focuses on Afghan girls who learn to skate through a program run by an NGO based in Berlin. Skateboarder which aims to "give children the opportunity to become leaders for a better world,quot; by combining "skateboarding with a creative education based on the arts."

At the Oscar ceremony, director Carol Dysinger described the film as a "love letter to the brave girls of that country,quot; and praised the work of Skateistan, who, in his words, teaches "the courage of the girls, to raise their hands, to say that I am here and I have something what to say,quot; .

With this victory, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone joins a long list of films, books, articles, photos, etc., produced in the West, about afflicted Afghan women and girls who, often with the useful hand of a Westerner, They find their way of empowerment.

In recent years, we saw Barry Levinson's Rock the Kasbah (2015), in which a young Afghan singer (played by Palestinian actress Leem Lubany) is "discovered,quot; by an American music fighter (Bill Murry). There was also the animated film by Angelina Jolie Breadwinner (2017) about a girl who disguises herself as a boy to keep her family in trouble during the Taliban government in Kabul.

The film is based on the award-winning book trilogy The Breadwinner (2001-03) by Canadian author Deborah Ellis, who was inspired to write them after interviewing Afghan refugees at a camp in Pakistan in the late 1990s.

Articles on the "empowerment of Afghan girls,quot; also regularly reach the Western media. There have been a lot of stories about "Afghanistan first female graffiti artist who is risking everything for his murals "; about Afghan girls learning play Coldplay and Bob Marley songs on a guitar; about a female orchestra narration the Taliban "will not be silenced,quot; and so on.

In all these stories, Afghan women and girls who pursue their interests are presented as apparently violating the gender norms of their society. They are artists, hipsters, rebels with a cause, who often present themselves as pioneers, the first "unknown,quot; social experience in their natural landscape of violence, poverty and misfortune.

So why does the West love to tell stories of Muslim girls who do nervous or artistic things in Afghanistan? Why are these stories so important to the Western public?

These stories decontextualize the life of these girls, presenting them as Ideal victims for godliness and ideal heroes for admiration. His exploits make Westerners feel good about the war in Afghanistan, which unlike the war in Iraq was the "good,quot; war, which "freed,quot; girls and women and gave them opportunities that their own society never gave them. would have given. After all, the "liberation of Afghan women,quot; was one of the declared noble causes of the invasion led by the United States in 2001 called Operation Enduring Freedom.

In addition to evoking emotions of white savior, such stories also serve to hide the complexities of economic and political realities in Afghanistan and other parts of the Muslim world. In fact, it is much more relaxing and rewarding for a Westerner to believe that girls and women suffer from the "inherent backwardness,quot; of their societies rather than centuries of ruthless Western military and political intervention in their countries that lead to constant conflicts.

These stories set the scene in Afghanistan and elsewhere as a clash of values: modern versus tradition, women versus patriarchy, individual desire versus community norms, and conveniently divert attention from the horrors of the global "war on terror,quot; and the Chaos it has. It destroyed the lives of Afghan women and men.

The experiences of Afghan girls and women (and in general Muslim) thus become what media scholar Gillian Whitlock calls propaganda "soft weapons"- Third world narratives that serve the political and military agenda of the Western powers. In this sense, all these stories of empowerment are mediated for the purposes of Western intervention.

One could trace the Western obsession with the victimization of women and girls in Afghanistan to an iconic image: the cover of Afghan girls from National Geographic in 1985. For decades, the image of the eight-year-old Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula was published, reprinted and shown many times without his name or real story. Was accompanied with a single deceptive title "Haunted eyes speak of the fears of an Afghan refugee."

his However, the eyes were not full of fear, but of anger towards a white man, the American photographer Steve McMurry, who had broken into his class of girls and made his teacher order him to pose for a photo for which he did not want pose. .

Fifteen years later, Sharbat was dragged out from his town and made a nine-hour trip so that she was again forced to show her face to the same white man and his white National Geographic crew.

His body would be objectified and remarketed again. "Time and difficulties have erased his youth. His skin looks like leather. The geometry of his jaw has softened. The eyes still shine; that has not softened," said the magazine.

Sharbat's experience is a perfect illustration of what the photography critic of American writer and filmmaker Susan Sontag: "photographing people is raping them, seeing them as they never see themselves, having knowledge of them that they can never have; it turns people into objects that can be symbolically possessed. "

Countless Afghan girls and women have been possessed in this way, framed and packaged for Western consumption and enjoyment. Meanwhile, their lives continue decontextualized, the real reasons behind their suffering and victimization, obfuscated.

The West takes violence and toxic patriarchy for granted, accepts them as inevitable and ignores their roots in the conflict. You cannot imagine Afghan society (or any other Muslim) transforming itself, walking its own path towards gender harmony, creating conditions for young women (and men) to pursue their ambitions in a safe and welcoming environment.

Instead, "solutions,quot; are considered a series of social interventions and NGO programs that provide and encourage "fun activities,quot;: skateboarding, graffiti, music, etc., which bring these girls and women closer to the western image of a " girl or woman released. " and that supposedly make a difference in their bleak static reality.

This approach is reminiscent of palliative care, which aims to optimize the quality of life of patients at the end of their life. Afghan girls and women receive attention that handles the symptoms of structural problems (conflict, poverty, lack of resources, education, etc.) instead of the problems themselves.

This is because their society is perceived as "condemned,quot;, trapped in its "backwardness,quot; and dismissed as a missing presence in history.

Therefore, stories like Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone put hope in individual acts of "bravery,quot; about the possibility of transformative movements of the whole society for economic and political justice.

However, it is a much braver feat for Afghan girls and women to imagine and fight for a true transformative political and social change in their country that provides security, freedom of choice and justice for all, not for a select few.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.