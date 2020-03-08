The Red Sox have Nate Eovaldi now more than ever

%MINIFYHTML0dd6ecf998a10c54aec440a8221336de11% %MINIFYHTML0dd6ecf998a10c54aec440a8221336de12%

In Game 3 of the World Series, Eovaldi, who had already undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career and had thrown in the first two games of the series, threw 97 pitches in six relief work innings in an epic 18 tickets. While he was the losing pitcher after delivering a run-off home run to Max Muncy, his selfless effort gained universal respect. With a reasonably rested bullpen, the Red Sox won Games 4 and 5, achieving their fourth World Series title since 2004.

They were exciting days, a film with so many twists in the plot to savor. But the sequel was a failure. Little of what happened in 2019, for Eovaldi or the disappointing Red Sox, was reminiscent of the previous year.

Eovaldi was one of many Red Sox that could not produce as expected last season. The Red Sox rewarded Eovaldi in December 2018 as if he were sure to be the pillar of the rotation, and signed it with a four-year contract and $ 68 million. But he endured a season marked by injuries and inefficiency.

He finished with two wins and a 5.99 ERA in 23 appearances (12 starts), throwing only 67⅔ innings. On April 23, he required arthroscopic surgery on the right elbow to remove loose bodies. He did not pitch again in the majors until July 22.

For better or worse, the Red Sox have Eovaldi more than ever. Chris Sale's left elbow is still barking, and although he has avoided Tommy John's surgery at the moment, he spoke Thursday as someone who knows he is at a crossroads in his career. David Price is in Los Angeles and tells anyone with a microphone how happy he is to exchange costs.

Eduardo Rodriguez may be ready to lead the rotation after winning 19 games last season, but Eovaldi and Martin Pérez are the only obvious starters beyond him. The Red Sox hardly have a rotation of three men, much less the five standard ones.

Eovaldi, who allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four in his three innings on Saturday, said afterwards that uncertainty in the rotation does not affect his approach.

"No," he replied when asked if he felt an additional responsibility. "As I said before, I feel that (the beginners) feed on each other. You go out and try to hold on to that ball as long as possible. You want to go out and try to finish the game. That has been the mentality of our starters.

“As a starter, you try to get as deep as you can in ball games. At least seven tickets, bring your nearest and smarter in the game, and finish strong. "

Despite all of Eovaldi's determination and skill, he reached 99 miles per hour several times on Saturday and has touched 100 in his previous two starts this spring, game-to-game reliability has not been his strong point during his nine years of career.

Eovaldi has a record of 46-54 in his career and an effectiveness of 4.30, and his main statistical comparison of the race by baseball-reference.com is Kris Benson, a perennial performance of the Pirates and four other teams. Eovaldi has not thrown more than 150 entries in a season since 2015, when he was 14-3 with a 4.20 ERA for the Yankees.

Eovaldi has made 25 starts, including the playoffs, with the Red Sox since he reached an exchange with the Rays in July 2019. The last time he threw seven innings at the beginning was Game 3 of the League Championship Series American 2018, when he excluded the Yankees in three hits in seven innings in a 16-1 victory. He has surpassed at least seven other entries twice with the Red Sox, his first two starts with the team at & # 39; 18.

The Red Sox, who should have a deep and versatile bullpen, do not necessarily need Eovaldi to launch so deep in their beginnings. They need me to be there to make their turn every fifth day with the highest possible quality.

So far this spring, he has provided that quality work at all times. In three starts, he threw eight innings. He only allowed four hits, walked one – Travis Shaw of the Jays, with two outs in the first inning on Saturday – and struck out at 12. He still hasn't allowed a run.

"I felt good out there," he said. “My arm felt good. I felt like I was running through some tones a little. I threw a couple of fastballs and the splitter was a bit inconsistent today, but I felt I could navigate through everything. "

Eovaldi, who faced 11 batters, said he would not mind being more efficient.

“They were not as aggressive as I expected, so they made me run my pitches. Fifty-seven pitches in three innings is quite high, "he said.

Before Eovaldi came out and offered another encouraging performance, interim manager Ron Roenicke did not hide his enthusiasm about what he had seen in the pitcher this spring.

"His things are so good," Roenicke said before the game. "It's really as good as it can be. To have your dominance over your releases as soon as this, it has to be huge for your confidence."

Eovaldi was confident and in command again on Saturday. So far, he is giving the Red Sox a reason to trust him. Eovaldi has never been a sure thing, but after Rodriguez, he is the safest thing they have.